EUR/USD Signal Today - 10/09: Weak Bullish $1.1028 (Chart)

My previous EUR/USD signal on 12th

August

may have produced a very small short trade from the bearish reversal at $1.0931.

Today's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades must be entered prior to 5pm London time today only.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1066, $1.1104, or $1.1140.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1028, $1.1005, or $1.0986.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Short Trade Ideas

Long Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

In my previousEUR/USD analysison 12thAugust, I wrote that as we were seeing bullish lows and firm support, the price was likely to rise over the near term. This was a good call, but it was a little early, as the price did not take off until the next day, and then continued to rise almost to $1.1200.

The price has sold off by quite a lot from that high, enough to call the long-term bullish trend into serious question and probably to shake out many bulls from that trade too.

It looks as if a bullish double bottom has formed as the support level at $1.1028 holds again, but it is very questionable whether this can produce much more upwards price movement.

It may be wise to stay out of the Forex market today as we will get US CPI (inflation) data tomorrow that is likely to trigger major price movement, except for scalps from support or resistance levels.

The best opportunity here will probably be a scalp from $1.1028 long or from $1.1066 short.

There is nothing of high importance due today concerning either the EUR or the USD.

