IFS Positioned As Fastest Growing Vendor In IDC Worldwide Asset Life-Cycle Management Applications Market Shares 2023 Report

IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and industrial AI software, has been named the fastest-growing vendor among the top 10 companies in the IDC Worldwide Asset Life-Cycle Management Applications Shares 2023 report.

In its detailed assessment of the ALM market (formerly enterprise asset management, or EAM), IDC reports that IFS had among the highest 2023 growth rate, at 23.1.% for revenue of $272 million.

Ranked as the fourth largest ALM vendor overall, IFS stands out in the report for far outpacing global ALM revenue growth of 9.8% in 2023. With a 5.5% share of the global market, IFS is also named as one of the vendors that shaped the market in 2023.

Jon Mortensen, Global CTO, Enterprise Asset Management, IFS, said: "IDC's positioning of IFS as the #1 in growth among the top 10 vendors and a significant shaper of the ALM market confirms we are doing all the right things for our customers. We have achieved remarkable, sustained growth through differentiating ourselves with Industrial AI-fueled, deep industry expertise while continuing to deliver high levels of customer satisfaction.

"2023 was not a straightforward year for many enterprises with high interest rates and stubborn inflation along with political and supply chain volatility. Success has come from focusing on customer needs and investing in our advanced asset lifecycle management capabilities to meet them. With the recently announced intended acquisition of Copperleaf,

a global leader in decision analytics solutions, we are now even more strongly positioned to embark on our next growth phase. We have a unique and compelling AI-powered proposition and a highly developed partner ecosystem, resulting in the most complete asset lifecycle management solution on the market."

