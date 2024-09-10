Solifi Named Among Top Fourteen Fast Track Fintech Winners On 2024 IDC Fintech Rankings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Technology that unleashes potential

Solifi continues be recognized on the list for the fourth consecutive year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solifi , a global fintech software partner for secured finance firms, announced it was listed among the top fourteen Fast Track FinTech winners, as well as an IDC Fintech Top 100 company. The 21st annual vendor ranking recognizes the world's leading hardware, software and service providers in the services industry.

The Fast Track FinTech category specifically celebrates companies ranked in the previous IDC FinTech Rankings program that have noticeably grown year over year.

“Receiving recognition for the fourth consecutive year as one of the world's top 100 financial technology providers is a significant achievement and we are particularly proud of being named among the top fourteen Fast Track FinTech providers,” says David Hamilton, CEO at Solifi.“Our unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that drive growth and ensure operational efficiency for our customers is key to our success. Our close collaboration with customers across the secured finance industry helps to ensure continuous innovation and we are proud to see that reflected in this ranking.”

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe

to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

“IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for over twenty years and have expanded the program to include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTech's in the world”, says Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC.“The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey.”

Solifi and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 100 represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

The 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings list is available to download here .

About Solifi

Celebrating 50 years of business, Solifi is a Fintech 100 provider for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit .

Michelle Lansdowne

Solifi

+1 612-851-3200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.