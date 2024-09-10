RJD Backs Rahul Gandhi's US Criticism Of BJP And RSS

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The RJD on Tuesday expressed support for the statements made by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the US against the BJP and the RSS, saying it was his right and responsibility to question the government.

Party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told IANS that the leader has shown a mirror up to the BJP government. He emphasised that as the Leader of the Opposition, it is Gandhi's right to question the government, and he is fulfilling his role as a responsible opposition leader.

India is a country that respects all religions, which is why it is often referred to as 'Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan Hamara', he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi has shown the BJP and RSS a true reflection of themselves and that no one should spread hatred against any religion or group in this country.

During his speech in the US, Gandhi remarked: "In Parliament, when I look at the Prime Minister, I can tell that his ideas - like the 56-inch chest, his direct connection to God - are now things of the past. They have become history."

Supporting this statement, the RJD spokesperson said that the 56-inch chest and the dream of 'achhe din' have indeed become history.

He said that the slogans of the BJP achieving over 400 seats have lost their momentum, and PM Narendra Modi has now been reduced to relying on crutches, as he requires coalition partners to retain a majority.

Tiwari added that Gandhi was right in suggesting that the government could collapse at any moment.

Noting how Gandhi had recounted how, on election day, a person from the party's finance department informed him that all their accounts had been frozen, and they had no money for advertising or campaigning, and even for leaders to travel but despite this, they fought the general election with a spirit of perseverance, the RJD spokesperson said: "Everyone is aware of how the Central government has troubled Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. Despite these challenges, people have taught the BJP government a lesson."

He further mentioned how the BJP was reduced to less than half the seats in Uttar Pradesh, and went on to lose Ayodhya also, while Prime Minister Modi's victory margin was reduced in his constituency of Varanasi.

Tiwari said that the people have given a fitting response, and despite the conspiracies against Gandhi, he has received the people's blessings.