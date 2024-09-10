More Young People Die By Suicide In India, Say Experts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) More young people die by in India than in other countries, said experts on World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday.

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on September 10 to raise awareness and fight stigma. The theme this year is“Changing the narrative on suicide”.

It has been estimated that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among the late adolescent age groups (15–19 years) in India. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 40 per cent of all cases of suicides are among young adults below the age of 30.

“In India, the magnitude of the young people dying by suicide is unfortunately very high. The number of young people who died by suicide in India is almost double in comparison to the global average. Approximately 160 young persons die by suicide daily in India,” Prof Nand Kumar, from the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS told IANS.

“Some of the common reasons that precipitate the idea of suicide to death by suicide are; stressful family environments; unstable emotional health; substance use, failed relationship; poor bonding between the friends, and loneliness,” he added.

The NCRB data showed that 1.71 lakh people died by suicide in 2022.

“Suicide, a leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 39, is one of the most pressing public health crises we face globally and in our country,” Dr. Shyam Bhat, Psychiatrist and Chairperson, LiveLoveLaugh, told IANS.

Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali said that the government has launched initiatives like the National Mental Health Programme and the Kiran Helpline to address the mental health crisis and prevent suicide.

“However, greater awareness, access to care, and addressing underlying socioeconomic issues are essential to reducing suicide rates. We also need to change the narrative of suicide to have open, compassionate conversations that break the stigma surrounding mental health struggles,” she told IANS.

The experts stressed the need for collective participation of society to prevent suicides and to help those struggling with emotional challenges to easy access to support, free from stigma and shame.

Kumar said the effective suicide prevention strategy must include steps focusing on factors beyond the screening for the person at risk of suicide.

“The policy needs to emphasise various interventions to enhance the social and emotional connectivity, physical and emotional activity, and mindfulness,” he added.