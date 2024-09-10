Germany Apparel Market Forecast Report To 2028: Top 10 Winners & Losers In 2024
Date
9/10/2024 4:31:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel market in Germany to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Apparel Market in Germany to 2028 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Germany apparel market, the major players, the key trends, and consumer attitudes.
In 2023, Germany's apparel market grew by 4.1% and reached EUR 77.6 billion, primarily driven by price increases, with volumes only rising by 0.4% as persistent high inflation impacted consumers financial stability and led them to prioritize essential goods over apparel.
Following a dip in demand in 2022, as consumers returned to stores post-pandemic, Germany's online apparel market returned to growth in 2023, rising 2.4% to EUR 24.9 billion, however, remained slightly weaker than offline as consumers continued to value the experiential element of shopping in person again.
Report Scope
The apparel market in Germany rose by 4.1% in 2023, driven by higher prices as high inflation continued to impact the finances of consumers. The market is expected to rise a respectable 3% in 2024, but online penetration will dip slightly again, as cautious consumers seek to try on and see items in person before buying. While the market is expected to outperform again from 2025 onwards as brands invest in new technologies to strengthen their online propositions, online penetration growth will remain sluggish, as the market becomes more established. Shein continues to make considerable strides in the market thanks to its vast offer of affordable trend-led fashion, having leapt to the fourth position in the market, now only sitting marginally behind Nike and likely overtaking it in 2024 as Nike struggles due to a lack of innovation.
Reasons to Buy
Understand where the demand lies within the Germany Apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition. Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the Germany Apparel market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits. Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the Germany Apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Company Coverage:
H&M C&A Nike Shein Adidas Zara Kik S.Oliver Ernsting's Family Primark ASOS TikTok Fear of God
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Germany Apparel Market Drivers Germany Apparel Market Inhibitors Economic Background
GERMANY APPAREL MARKET TO 2028
Germany Apparel Market 2018-2028
GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2028
Germany Apparel Market by Category, 2018, 2023 & 2028 Germany Clothing Categories 2018-2028 Germany Footwear Categories 2018-2028 Germany Accessories Category 2018-2028 Germany Apparel Market by Price Positioning, 2023, 2024 & 2028
GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: CHANNEL PERFORMANCE TO 2028
Germany Online Apparel Market 2018-2028 Germany Online vs Offline Channel Growth 2018-2028 Germany Apparel Market by Channel, 2023 & 2028
CONSUMERS
Apparel Spending Changes by Demographic in H1 2024 Style Preferences Online & Social Media Attitudes Apparel Purchase Frequency Apparel Purchase Drivers Apparel Purchase Inspirations Fashion Preferences & Attitudes Sustainability & Ethical Concerns
COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE: BRANDS
Top 10 Germany Apparel Market Shares 2021-2023 Top 10: Winners & Losers 2024 Outlook Brand Profiles
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108655871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.