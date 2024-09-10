(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Weakness in the Brazilian construction is expected to continue in 2024, with the analyst expecting the industry to shrink by 1.2% in real terms this year.

This decline is attributed to economic challenges due to elevated costs, rising energy prices, and the effects of elevated interest rates. According to the Brazilian Economic Institute of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV/IBRE), the average National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) rose by 3.4% year-on-year (YoY) in the first five months of 2024, owing to a rise in prices of both labour (6.6% YoY) and materials, equipment, and services (0.9%). Furthermore, a continued weakness in the residential sector will also weigh on the industry's output in the short to medium term.

The Brazilian construction industry is expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.2% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investment in the industrial, transport and renewable energy as well as boosting housing stock and propping up the oil sectors. The government plans to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 16% in 2021 to 45% by 2030 and achieve the target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by the end of 2050. In December 2023, the government of Brazil launched the National Green Mobility and Innovation Programme (Mover), under which it revealed plans to invest BRL19.3 billion ($3.9 billion) on supporting the automotive industry from 2024 to 2028.

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Brazil, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures. Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

