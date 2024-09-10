(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in Egypt is expected to grow by 4.2% in real terms in 2024, supported by public and private investments in commercial, transportation, and energy projects.

In March 2024, the government announced the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024/25 (July 2024 to June 2025) draft budget.; It includes a capital expenditure of EGP3.9 trillion ($92.2 billion), which is an increase of 30% compared with the previous budget.

Of the total, EGP1 trillion ($23.6 billion) is allocated to the infrastructure sector, EGP858 billion ($20.3 billion) to the education sector, and EGP497 billion ($11.8 billion) to the health sector. Also in March 2024, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) reported it had issued licenses to six projects with a total investment of EGP5.6 billion ($132.4 million) for the construction of factory, warehouse, hotel, and residential buildings.

The industry's output is expected to record an annual average growth of 8.7% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in transport, renewable power, housing, and green hydrogen infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's plan to develop new specialized economic zones and increase the number of industrial complexes from 17 in 2023 to 32 in 2030.

Among recent developments, Turkish contracting firm Dogus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian government, in March 2024, to develop an industrial and logistics zone in Gargoub Port, with an investment of EGP296.2 billion ($7 billion). Construction of the project is expected to start in 2026. Growth will also be supported by the government's goal of building 38 smart cities by 2050.

Scope



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Egypt, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

