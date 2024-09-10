Protopie By Studio XID Korea Wins UX Design Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ProtoPie, a leading tool in UX prototyping, has been named a winner in the Product category at the UX Design Awards 2024.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This recognition, presented by the International Design Center Berlin (IDZ), highlights ProtoPie's ongoing contribution to the UX design world and its role in helping designers create interactive, functional prototypes.A Global Recognition for User-Centered DesignThe UX Design Awards are highly respected for celebrating great user experience design. Since starting in 2008 as a platform for good usability, the Awards have grown to recognize the impact of user experience on products, services, and everyday life. ProtoPie's win in the Product category reflects its commitment to building an easy-to-use tool that encourages creativity and collaboration within the design community."We're really honored to receive this award from the 2024 UX Design Awards," said Tony Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of ProtoPie. "At ProtoPie, we focus on giving designers a simple platform to turn their ideas into real, testable interactions. This award is a big milestone for us and motivates our team to keep improving our tools for designers everywhere."Expert Jury Recognizes ProtoPie's InnovationThe jury of the 2024 UX Design Awards comprises experts in design, technology, and user experience, who praised ProtoPie for its innovative approach to prototyping. According to the jury,“ProtoPie's no-code approach [...] offers a sophisticated system that combines authoring, previewing and collaboration and supports developer handoff. ProtoPie makes it possible to integrate highly customized hardware components into the prototype setup. Its versatility allows for great creative expression and helps to make sophisticated product ideas tangible for others. While its full range of operations can be demanding, users can start small and grow with the challenge.”ProtoPie stands out for simplifying complex design processes while providing a rich user interface that fosters creative expression. Its ability to help designers create dynamic, realistic prototypes with minimal effort was a key factor in securing its win.What's Next for ProtoPieLooking ahead, ProtoPie plans to improve its platform with deeper integrations, better collaboration features, and expanded usability across different industries. The company is committed to staying at the cutting edge of high-fidelity prototyping, ensuring that its users have the best tools to keep up with the fast-paced design world.ConclusionProtoPie's win at the 2024 UX Design Awards is a big achievement in the company's mission to change how designers create interactive prototypes. As UX design becomes more important in the development of digital products, ProtoPie's tools are helping designers create, test, and improve ideas more effectively, resulting in better user experiences.ProtoPie - protopieProtoPie stands out from other prototyping tools allowing designers to create detailed interactions and animations without any coding. It's a user-friendly tool with powerful features, giving designers the flexibility to build realistic prototypes that behave like real products. This makes ProtoPie a must-have for UX/UI designers, product teams, and developers who want to simplify their workflow and communicate ideas more clearly.For more information about ProtoPie, visit .Find logos and brand assets in ProtoPie Media KitMedia Contact:

