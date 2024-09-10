EQS-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

NFON AG appoints Jana Richter as Vice President Artificial Intelligence, further sharpening focus on AI-based business communication solutions

Jana Richter moves from SAP to NFON AG and takes over the newly created position of Vice President Artificial Intelligence as at

October 1, 2024 New appointment represents further building block in the comprehensive integration of AI applications into business communication solutions

Munich, September 10, 2024 - NFON , a leading European provider of integrated Cloud business communications, continues to drive the company's transformation by appointing Jana Richter as Vice President Artificial Intelligence with effect from October 1, 2024. Jana Richter was previously responsible for leading international teams in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and Cloud solutions at SAP SE, and most recently as Vice President SAP Business AI Experiences. Her focus here was on the development of AI applications that enable an outstanding user experience. This makes Jana Richter an ideal fit for NFON and its orientation towards becoming a provider of AI-based business communication solutions. " Modern AI-powered solutions should be designed to immediately ease the user's workload; in a rapidly changing market environment, this is the key to success. I am looking forward to contributing my experience to NFON and working together with the team to shape this exciting path“ says Jana Richter. Andreas Wesselmann (CTO) adds: "Being able to draw on many years of experience and strong expertise in AI applications means Jana will be able to provide significant impetus for the transformation of our business and the realisation of internal AI use cases."

CEO Patrik Heider adds: "We warmly welcome Jana and are delighted to have gained an internationally recognised leader to progress the development of AI and Cloud solutions." By creating this new position of Vice President Artificial Intelligence, NFON is once again strengthening its expertise in the field of AI. At the beginning of the year, Andreas Wesselmann, also from SAP, took over the position of CTO of NFON AG and has since driven NFON's orientation towards becoming a provider of AI-based business communication solutions. As part of this transformation, NFON recently acquired botario GmbH, a technology company that specialises in speech processing and efficient automation. They use custom AI solutions to help companies optimise their business processes and automate their communication workflows. More information about the takeover of botario is available here.

About NFON AG NFON AG, which is headquartered in Munich, is a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) with more than 3,000 partners in 18 European countries and eight branches counts more than 55,000 companies among its customers. The NFON portfolio comprises four areas: Business Communications, Integration, Customer Contact and Enablement. With its core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers hassle-free voice calls, simple video conferencing and seamless integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized companies. All NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, with 100% of their energy needs covered by renewable sources. NFON accompanies companies into the future of business communication by offering intuitive communication solutions. -p

