Great Lakes Institute Of Management, Gurgaon, Conducts Its 13Th Annual Convocation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Great Lakes Institute of Management , Gurgaon conducted its 13th Annual Convocation on 24th August 2024 at the Manekshaw Centre Auditorium, New Delhi. A total of 342 students successfully graduated on this day from two programs: the Post Diploma in Management (PGDM) 2022-24 and the Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM) 2023-24.



Convocation Ceremony of Great Lakes Gurgaon





Ms. Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President & Managing Director at Pfizer India, graced the ceremony. The graduating classes were elated to receive their convocation address from Ms. Nevatia, who brings 30+ years of extensive experience in business leadership and consulting with prestigious organizations such as McKinsey & Co., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and Stryker India.





Ms. Meenakshi Nevatia's keynote address deeply resonated with the graduates as she shared six key lessons: prioritize quality over quantity, learn from both successes and failures, recognize that growth can come in various forms, follow your passions, invest in relationships, and act with integrity. Captivating the audience with personal anecdotes, she concluded with a powerful message: "If there's one key lesson you take away from your convocation experience, let it be this: doing the right thing always pays off. While it may not seem rewarding in the short term, its value in the medium and long term is undeniable. Integrity is far more valuable than any title, grade, designation, or salary.“





Presenting the Principal's Report, Dr. Jones Mathew, Principal of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, highlighted the institute's remarkable progress over the past year - notably, Great Lakes Gurgaon securing its place among the top 6% of management institutes in India as per the NIRF 2024 rankings. Dr. Mathew also shared several key developments, such as the launch of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development and significant infrastructural expansions on campus. He mentioned that the research output has increased, with faculty publishing 33 journal articles in highly ranked international journals and presenting papers at various global conferences. He also said that the Karma Yoga social impact program has expanded its operations to 32 villages, impacting over 2500 students and villagers.





Following the principal's address, Mr. Mohan Lakhamraju, Chairman of Great Lakes Institute of Management, provided thought-provoking insights to the graduating cohort. He emphasized the importance of taking ownership of one's actions and the need to maintain a long-term perspective on success. "Often we over-index on the short term and under-index on the long term. Do not measure what happens to you in the short term, rather focus on what you do about it," Mr. Lakhamraju advised.





As a part of the convocation ceremony, academic and non-academic honors were announced for the meritorious students. The gold medalists from PGDM 2024 were Ratika Sharma, recognized as the Academic Topper, and Anant Joshi, honored as the Best Outgoing Student. The gold medalists from PGPM 2024 were Ritu Gupta, the Academic Topper, and Pallavi Rai, the Best Outgoing Student.





The graduating classes of the PGDM and PGPM programs at Great Lakes, Gurgaon, experienced an excellent placement season. Leading companies such as Deloitte, Accenture, Incedo, Cognizant, Tiger Analytics, Great Learning, Bank of America, EY, KPMG, CRISIL, Droom, Genpact, Infosys, Hyundai, and TATA Technologies were among the top recruiters. For the PGDM batch, the highest domestic CTC offered was INR 22.5 lakhs per annum by a major mining company, with an average CTC of INR 11.7 lakhs per annum. For the PGPM batch, the highest domestic CTC offered was INR 25.5 lakhs per annum by a leading multinational consulting firm, with an average CTC of INR 15.3 lakhs per annum.