Discover The New Range Of Premium Hyundai Genuine Accessories By Mobis India, Designed To Uplift The Stunning Look Of The All-New Hyundai Alcazar

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Upholding its core philosophy of offering modern, stylish, yet durable accessories, Mobis India Limited (“Mobis India”) proudly introduces a collection of exclusive premium accessories for the bold all-new Hyundai ALCAZAR. Designed to deliver unparalleled comfort and elegance, these accessories promise to elevate the driving experience for discerning customers.



Presenting Genuine & Premium Accessories by Mobis India for the all- new Hyundai Alcazar





As the global strategic business partner for Genuine Parts and Accessories for Hyundai passenger cars (“Cars”), Mobis India ensures that every accessory meets the highest standards of quality and performance. The new accessory lineup features a variety of options that add sophistication while enhancing the Cars's overall aesthetics.





Today, we have launched 46 premium accessories for the all-new bold Hyundai Alcazar, offering customers a wide range of options to personalize their all-new Hyundai Alcazar.





Out of 46 accessories, NFC Key Card, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Front And Rear Bumper Garnish, Hood Scoop, Door Edge Guard, Body Side Moulding, And Tail Lamp Extender , are some of the class apart accessories for the all - new Hyundai Alcazar.





In addition, Mobis India introduces three specially curated accessory packs tailored to customer preferences:





Versatile Pack for aesthetic enthusiast, priced at Rs.

24 672.00 (Incl. of all taxes)

Urbanus Pack for ultimate sophistication, priced at Rs.

16 114.00 (Incl. of all taxes) Venturous Pack for all necessary essentials, priced at Rs.

18 262.00 (Incl. of all taxes)





Speaking on the launch, Mr. Lee Myeong Jae, head of Mobis India after sales parts business division remarked :“We are delighted to present our latest accessory range for all- new Hyundai Alcazar, aligned with our commitment in providing customers with high-quality products that revolutionise their Car's appearance. Moreover, Hyundai Genuine Accessories are tested under various simulated stringent conditions and parameters to ensure unmatched quality, reliability, durability, and are guaranteed to be fit and genuine. These accessories are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers, thereby ensuring a superior driving experience with the all-new Hyundai Alcazar.”





Mobis India remains at the forefront of delivering Hyundai Genuine Parts and Accessories that blend style with substance. The Customers are invited to visit their nearest Hyundai dealership or log on to the Hyundai Mobis website to explore the complete range of accessories available for all - new Hyundai Alcazar.





Mobis India supplies after-sales parts and accessories, through a network of its own Parts Distribution Centres (PDCs) operating in various Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/Mobis Authorized Distributors spread across PAN India.





Mobis India's strength in the after-sales parts business lies in the strong bond between its fully integrated (forward & backward) supply chain solutions, vendor base, pan-India dealers & distributors network and its end customers. With its global expertise, Mobis India has upgraded the dealers & Distributors network to a highly efficient and sustainable B2B network, with the aim to provide world-class service quality to the Hyundai Customers.







