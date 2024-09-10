(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India
Great savings with festive cashback offers on new bike or scooter bookings with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance.
Special Ganesh Chaturthi offers with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are the perfect time to bring home a new two-wheeler. Bajaj Finance is providing up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on the purchase of a new two-wheeler with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The attractive offers are available on two-wheeler purchases made between 6 September, 2024 to 30 September, 2024. This limited-time offer is part of the festive promotions and is an excellent chance to save on a new ride. The festive period is a golden opportunity to own a new scooter or motorcycle, with substantial savings and flexible EMI options available.
Benefits of a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan
Bajaj Finance offers convenient financing solutions for purchasing a new two-wheeler. Here is how the two-wheeler loan helps:
High-value loan: Bajaj Finance offers a two-wheeler loan of up to Rs. 21 lakh, which can make buying top bikes and scooters manageable. However, there is a requirement to meet the simple eligibility criteria for the two-wheeler loan.
Affordable EMIs: Paying for a new two-wheeler is easy through equated monthly instalments (EMIs) as the overall cost is split into manageable EMI payments. Here, a two wheeler loan calculator can come in handy to estimate EMIs.
Convenient repayment tenure: Flexible repayment tenures from 12 months to 72 months make it convenient to repay the two-wheeler loan.
Quick loan processing: The loan application process is streamlined for fast approvals, eliminating unnecessary delays.
Minimal documents: Instead of submitting a huge set of documents, quick online processes and the requirement for fewer documents makes the entire two-wheeler loan application process considerably simple.
How to book a new two-wheeler with Ganesh Chaturthi offers
The festive season is the best time to shop for two-wheelers with promotional offers such as cashbacks. Explore a wide range of the latest two-wheelers from top brands like Yamaha, Hero, Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Honda, Ola, and more on Bajaj Mall online. To initiate the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan process, it is necessary to book the vehicle online on EMI on Bajaj Mall.
Booking a new bike or scooter with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance during the Ganesh Chaturthi offer period is simple. All it takes is a few steps
Visit Bajaj Mall.
Log in using a valid mobile number and complete the OTP verification process.
Select the two-wheeler for purchase, review the available offers, and proceed with booking.
Review the price breakup and offer details before confirming the booking.
To avail the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, there is a basic eligibility criteria. Further communication from a Bajaj Finance representative will help to finalise the two-wheeler loan process.
Ganesh Chaturthi is an excellent time to buy a new two-wheeler, and Bajaj Finance is making it even better with special offers. With cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 and flexible EMI plans, a two-wheeler purchase becomes affordable. Be it a high-end motorcycle or an eco-friendly electric scooter, festive deals along with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan are all set to make this Ganesh Chaturthi truly special.
*Terms and conditions apply.
About Bajaj Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 80.41 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.
