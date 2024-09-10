Abingworth Appoints Robert Debenedetto As Managing Director – Clinical Co-Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK and New York, USA, September 10, 2024 - Abingworth, a leading transatlantic life sciences firm and part of global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), today announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) DeBenedetto as Managing Director – Clinical Co-Development.



Bob brings to Abingworth over 30 years of experience in the life sciences and will be working on Clinical Co-Development deals and execution with new and existing Abingworth portfolio companies. He will be based in Abingworth's Menlo Park, CA, USA office.

Prior to joining Abingworth, Bob was the Founder, President and CEO of SFJ Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CA, USA), an Abingworth portfolio company, where he, together with Abingworth, pioneered the Clinical Co-Development strategy. This strategy combines bespoke investment and operational solutions to enable resource-constrained pharma companies to pursue additional clinical projects, and biotech companies to avoid near-term equity dilution.

Under Bob's leadership, SFJ Pharmaceuticals was involved in the global development and approvals of multiple new therapeutics since its founding in 2009, including six in oncology, one rare blood disease therapy and one cardiovascular drug, some of which are marketed globally by Pfizer, Merck KGaA, Eisai and Apellis.

Bob's early career positions included Vice President (VP) at Quintiles (now IQVIA), VP at Boston Scientific, and Senior Manager at EY. He currently serves on the boards of SFJ Pharmaceuticals and the Smithsonian Institution. In addition, Bob has previously served as a Senior Advisor to Blackstone Life Sciences.

Kurt von Emster, Managing Partner & Head of Abingworth Life Sciences, said: “Bob was instrumental in establishing the Clinical Co-Development strategy with Abingworth some 15 years ago. We believe this strategy has proved successful time and again, bringing multiple innovative new therapies from our pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to patients around the world. He is a fantastic addition to our team, significantly strengthening our ability to source and execute future deals as well as to advance existing programs, and we look forward to benefitting from his experience and expertise.”

Bob DeBenedetto added :“It has been extremely rewarding working with Abingworth over the past 15 years and being able to bring multiple new medicines to patients in need. I am thrilled to continue our long and productive collaboration, and to work even more closely with the excellent team in the US and UK to seek and advance new Clinical Co-Development opportunities.”

To date, Abingworth has raised over $1 billion in three Clinical Co-Development funds and has invested in 16 programs.

About Abingworth

Abingworth is a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm and part of the global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Abingworth helps transform cutting-edge science into novel medicines by providing capital and expertise to top calibre management teams building world-class companies. Since 1973, Abingworth has invested in over 185 life science companies, leading to 50+ M&As and more than 75 IPOs. Our therapeutic focused investments fall into three categories: seed and early-stage, development stage, and clinical co-development. Abingworth supports its portfolio companies with a team of experienced professionals at offices in London, Menlo Park (California), and Boston.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $435 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

