Global Full-Body Scanner Market Size To Worth USD 865 Million By 2033 L CAGR Of 10.32%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Full-Body Scanner Size was Valued at USD 324 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Full-Body Scanner Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 865 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Smiths Detection, Rapiscan Systems, Inc., Leidos Security Detection & Automation, Iscon Imaging, Inc., OD Security, Millivision Technologies, Rapiscan Systems Limited, Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Westminster Group Plc, Brijot Imaging Systems, Tek84 Inc., Braun and Company Limited, Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc., Nuctech Technology, and Other key Vendors.

New York, United States , Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Full-Body Scanner Market Size is to Grow from USD 324 Million in 2023 to USD 865 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.32% during the projected period









Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

A full-body scanner is an electronic device for detecting objects on or inside a human body for without physical contact or clothing removal. Unlike metal detectors, it can identify non-metal objects and items concealed inside the body. These scanners have become crucial for enhanced security at airports, train stations, and other public places. They employ advanced imaging technology to identify concealed threats, offering high detection accuracy, non-invasive procedures, and quick processing, making them vital in airports, government buildings, and other high-traffic areas. The factors driving the global full-body scanner market include rising security threats like terrorism and smuggling activities. It can detect concealed weapons and contraband, making it crucial in high-risk areas such as airports, seaports, malls, bus stations, and railway stations. However, the global full-body scanner market could face several restraining factors such as privacy concerns, the high costs of purchase, installation, and maintenance, and health risks due to radiation from certain types of scanners.

Browse key industry insights spread across 275 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Full-Body Scanner Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single-View, Dual-View, 3D), By Component (Hardware, and Software), By Application (Transport, Critical Infrastructure, and Others), By Technology (X-ray, and Millimeter Wave), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The single-view segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global full-body scanner market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global full-body scanner market is divided into single-view, dual-view, and 3D. Among these, the single-view segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global full-body scanner market during the projected timeframe. This is because it is more cost-effective than dual-view and 3D scanners. They also offer simple operation and low maintenance, and they are reliable and effective in detecting concealed threats as they have been for a long time in the market.

The hardware segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global full-body scanner market during the projected timeframe.

Based on components, the global full-body scanner market is divided into hardware and software. Among these, the hardware segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global full-body scanner market during the projected timeframe. The growth of this segment is due to its functionality and effectiveness. The high margin and frequent technological upgrades contribute to the significant market share of the hardware segment. Also, they are widely used in airports, government buildings, and other high-security areas.

The transport segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global full-body scanner market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global full-body scanner market is divided into transport, critical infrastructure, and others. Among these, the transport segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global full-body scanner market during the projected timeframe. The increasing adoption of full-body scanners in the transport segment is primarily driven by increasing passenger traffic in airports and other public transit systems. The ongoing expansion of airports, metro, and railway networks in urban areas demands high-tech security solutions boosting its demand.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global full-body scanner market over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global full-body scanner market over the predicted timeframe. The large share of this region is driven by increasing security concerns and strict safety regulations. The adoption of advanced security technologies by airports, government buildings, and other critical infrastructures boosts demand for full-body scanners globally. The substantial investments in security and constant upgrades to existing security infrastructure boost the demand for full-body scanners. The presence of key companies and their innovation efforts supports market growth.

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global full-body scanner market. The rapid growth is driven by the increasing regulatory mandates for public safety. The European Union necessitates the use of full-body scanners in airports, public transportation, and other critical infrastructure. Additionally, the rise in air travel and tourism in the region is boosting the demand for advanced security screening solutions. The leading market players and manufacturers in Europe contribute to the development, adoption, and export of hi-tech full-body scanners.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Full-Body Scanner Market include Smiths Detection, Rapiscan Systems, Inc., Leidos Security Detection & Automation, Iscon Imaging, Inc., OD Security, Millivision Technologies, Rapiscan Systems Limited, Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Westminster Group Plc, Brijot Imaging Systems, Tek84 Inc., Braun and Company Limited, Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc., Nuctech Technology Co., Ltd., Adani Systems, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., LINEV Group, and Others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In August 2024, Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening, and a business of Smiths Group, announced a major step forward in aviation security technology. Working in partnership with SeeTrue, a provider of AI-based threat detection software.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Full-Body Scanner Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Full-Body Scanner Market, By Type



Single View

Dual View 3D

Global Full-Body Scanner Market, By Component



Hardware Software

Global Full-Body Scanner Market, By Application



Transport

Critical Infrastructure Others

Global Full-Body Scanner Market, By Technology



X-ray Millimeter Wave

Global Full-Body Scanner Market, Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Hard Drive Degausser Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Magnet Degaussers, Capacitive Discharge Degaussers, Coil Degaussers), By Application (Financial Companies, Data Storage Companies, Defense & Government, Hospitals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Rigid Cable Conduit Systems, Flexible Cable Conduit Systems), By End-User (Manufacturing, Commercial Construction, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Lamps and Luminaires), By Application (Indoor and Outdoor), By End User (Industrial and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Educational Robot Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Programmable Robots, Humanoid Robots, Pre-build Robot, and Modular Robots), By Component (Sensors, End-Effectors, Actuators, Controllers, and Software), By Application (Higher Education and Special Education), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter