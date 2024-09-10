Meteorology Department Warns Of Hot To Very Hot And Hazy Weather Expected Today
9/10/2024 4:04:49 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hazy at places at first, becoming hot to very hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 06 - 16 KT, becoming variable later.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.
Area High Tide
Low Tide
Max
Doha
10:10 - 18:37
02:49 - 16:12
43
Mesaieed
11:23 - **:**
03:04 - **:**
40
Wakrah
10:39 - 20:13
03:15 - 17:26
41
Al Khor
19:47 - 08:58
15:45 - 02:48
41
Ruwais
08:58 - 21:21
02:48 - 15:42
35
Dukhan
01:29 - 14:42
08:18 - 21:15
39
Abu Samra
02:03 - 14:14
07:50 - 20:17
41
Sunrise: 05:18 LT
Sunset: 17:42 LT
