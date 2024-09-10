Single Board Computer Market Valued At US$ 3,362.6 Million In 2023, Projected To Reach US$ 7,486.1 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Single Board Computer market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand in IoT, Industrial Automation, and Embedded Systems
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global single board computer (SBC) market was valued at US$ 3,362.6 million in 2023 and is projected to hit a remarkable valuation of US$ 7,486.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period 2024–2032. This growth is fueled by increasing demand across industries such as automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.
The SBC market has seen rapid advancements in technology, leading to the development of more powerful and compact solutions that meet the demands of IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications. Companies operating in the SBC space are focusing on product innovations and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.
As industries adopt more complex technologies, the demand for SBCs, which offer high performance and cost-efficiency, is expected to continue rising. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be a key contributor to market growth due to the presence of major electronics manufacturers and rising investment in industrial automation.
Key Highlights:
Market Value in 2023: US$ 3,362.6 million
Projected Market Value by 2032: US$ 7,486.1 billion
CAGR: 9.3% from 2024 to 2032
Growth Drivers: Rising demand for IoT, AI, industrial automation, and compact computing solutions
Key Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe
Top Players in Single Board Computer Market
.AAEON Electronics, Inc.
.ABACO SYSTEMS
.ADES Corporation
.ADLINK Technology Inc.
.American Portwell Technology, Inc.
.ARBOR Technology
.Arm Limited
.ArmorLink International
.Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
.Curtiss-Wright Corporation
.Digi-Key Electronics
.Emerson Electric Co.
.Eurotech
.EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited
.GE Intelligent Platform
.IEI Integration Corp.
.Intel Corporation
.Kontron
.LeMaker
.Mercury Systems, Inc.
.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
.Raspberry Pi
.Trenton Systems, Inc.
.Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Solution
.Solution
oVME
ocPCI
oVPX
oxTCA
oOthers
.Service
oSystem Integration
oCustomization
oAfter-Sales
By Processors
.ARM
.AMD
.Celeron
.RabbitCore
.X86
.Atom
.PowerPC
.Others
By Installed RAM
.< 2GB
.2-8 GB
.8-24 GB
.24-128 GB
.128-512 GB
.> 512 GB
By Packaging
.Box/Bulk
.Tray
By Application
.Test & Measurement
.Communication
.Data Processing
.Research
.Others
By End User
.Industrial Automation
.Aerospace & Defense
.Transportation
.Medical
.Entertainment
.Others
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
oWestern Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
oEastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa (MEA)
oUAE
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
