Single Board Computer Market Valued At US$ 3,362.6 Million In 2023, Projected To Reach US$ 7,486.1 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single Board Computer to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand in IoT, Industrial Automation, and Embedded Systems

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global single board computer (SBC) market was valued at US$ 3,362.6 million in 2023 and is projected to hit a remarkable valuation of US$ 7,486.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period 2024–2032. This growth is fueled by increasing demand across industries such as automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.Access Detailed Sample Report:-The SBC market has seen rapid advancements in technology, leading to the development of more powerful and compact solutions that meet the demands of IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications. Companies operating in the SBC space are focusing on product innovations and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.As industries adopt more complex technologies, the demand for SBCs, which offer high performance and cost-efficiency, is expected to continue rising. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be a key contributor to market growth due to the presence of major electronics manufacturers and rising investment in industrial automation.Key Highlights:Market Value in 2023: US$ 3,362.6 millionProjected Market Value by 2032: US$ 7,486.1 billionCAGR: 9.3% from 2024 to 2032Growth Drivers: Rising demand for IoT, AI, industrial automation, and compact computing solutionsKey Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, and EuropeTop Players in Single Board Computer Market.AAEON Electronics, Inc..ABACO SYSTEMS.ADES Corporation.ADLINK Technology Inc..American Portwell Technology, Inc..ARBOR Technology.Arm Limited.ArmorLink International.Axiomtek Co., Ltd..Curtiss-Wright Corporation.Digi-Key Electronics.Emerson Electric Co..Eurotech.EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited.GE Intelligent Platform.IEI Integration Corp..Intel Corporation.Kontron.LeMaker.Mercury Systems, Inc..Qualcomm Technologies, Inc..Raspberry Pi.Trenton Systems, Inc..Other Prominent PlayersSecure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Solution.SolutionoVMEocPCIoVPXoxTCAoOthers.ServiceoSystem IntegrationoCustomizationoAfter-SalesBy Processors.ARM.AMD.Celeron.RabbitCore.X86.Atom.PowerPC.OthersBy Installed RAM.< 2GB.2-8 GB.8-24 GB.24-128 GB.128-512 GB.> 512 GBBy Packaging.Box/Bulk.TrayBy Application.Test & Measurement.Communication.Data Processing.Research.OthersBy End User.Industrial Automation.Aerospace & Defense.Transportation.Medical.Entertainment.OthersBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaGet a Sample PDF of the Report:-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+ +1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.