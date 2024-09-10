Lynch By Hsin Hao Huang Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lynch

Hsin Hao Huang's Captivating Interior Design, Lynch, Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Hsin Hao Huang 's exceptional work, Lynch, as the Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Lynch within the interior design industry, acknowledging its innovative approach and outstanding execution.Lynch's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. By seamlessly blending functionality, aesthetics, and innovation, Lynch aligns with and advances industry standards and practices. This remarkable interior space offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, demonstrating Hsin Hao Huang's commitment to creating spaces that enhance the human experience.What sets Lynch apart is its ability to transport guests back to the glamorous 1920s, evoking the splendor of the Great Gatsby era. By day, Lynch serves as a stunning hair salon, while at night, it transforms into a unique and magical bar. The interplay of glass, mirrors, light, shadow, and curves creates an atmosphere filled with antique charm. The thoughtful design elements, such as the soft lighting and spacious salon chairs, ensure a comfortable and immersive experience for guests.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Lynch serves as a testament to Hsin Hao Huang's dedication to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award serves as a motivation for Hsin Hao Huang's team to continue striving for excellence, creating spaces that captivate and inspire.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hsin Hao HuangLungwei Interior Design is committed to presenting design language in space, encompassing the communication of usage behavior, the texture of material essence, and the generation of spatial tension. Amidst changing trends, the firm constantly explores and defines various possibilities of space to enrich the unique value of the living field. Hsin Hao Huang, based in Taiwan, China, leads this innovative design practice.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice. Their work often incorporates original innovations, eliciting a strong emotional response and making a notable impact on everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria specific to the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.