Yunzhu Lake By Lingyun Zhong Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yunzhu Lake

Lingyun Zhong's Yunzhu Lake Demonstration Room Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions , has announced Yunzhu Lake by Lingyun Zhong as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Yunzhu Lake demonstration room within the interior design industry.Yunzhu Lake's award-winning design showcases the importance of creating living spaces that not only meet functional needs but also provide emotional sustenance. By breaking conventional space boundaries and centering on social interaction, Lingyun Zhong has developed a modern, urban charm that resonates with contemporary lifestyles. This approach aligns with current trends in the interior design industry, which prioritize the creation of immersive, experience-driven spaces.The Yunzhu Lake demonstration room stands out for its innovative use of natural light, materials, and landscape scenes to create an immersive space that guides the user through diverse situations. The design achieves an optimal balance between natural lake views and metropolitan villa-style living, offering a new paradigm for urban living. The careful arrangement of light, building volumes, and outdoor landscapes creates a seamless flow between living areas and social spaces.This Silver A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Lingyun Zhong's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. It is expected to inspire future projects within the Renshi Design Group, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates the design team to continue striving for excellence and creating spaces that enhance urban living experiences.Interested parties may learn more at:/ada-winner-design?ID=153386About Lingyun ZhongLingyun Zhong, a master of design from Politecnico di Milano, Italy, serves as the general manager of Renshi Design Group and is a renowned architectural designer in the Asia Pacific region. With numerous accolades, including the GPDP Award, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, and Jintang Prize, Zhong's design concept centers on using rational lines to express passionate thoughts. As a senior interior architect and vice chairman of the Interior Design Branch of the Architectural Society of China, Zhong continues to push the boundaries of interior design.About Henan Lishi Decoration Design Engineering Co., LTDFounded in 1999, Lishi Design (International) Group boasts a professional design team of over 230 individuals, covering various sectors such as planning architecture, interior decoration, and art display. The company caters to a diverse range of customer groups, including businesses, real estate, financial offices, hotels, and finished house research and development. Adhering to the values of mutual respect, honest communication, and teamwork, Lishi Design strives to provide high-quality, tasteful design works to society, with the vision of becoming a first-class design enterprise that promotes industry progress.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are recognized.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

