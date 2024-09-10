RG Kar Rape-Murder: BJP, Victim's Parents Slam Bengal's CM's 'Durga Puja' Call

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata rape-murder case: Amid massive protests against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee's remarks to the public to“return to Durga Puja (mood)” has ignited widespread criticism.

“It has been one month (since August 9). Now, I request for everyone to return to preparations for Durga Puja , come back to the festive mood,” Mamata Banerjee told at the press conference, on September 9, 2024.

'Let her return our daughter'

Mamta Banerjee's remarks drew a sharp response from the victim's parents.

“What about our festivities when we have lost our daughter? Let her return our daughter. Would she have said the same had this happened in her family?” the parents asked, reported PTI.

The deceased victim's parents further said that they had always celebrated Durga Puja with their daughter and called out Mamata Banerjee for her“insensitive” comments.

“We celebrated Durga Puja with our daughter, we will not celebrate Durga Puja or any other festival for years to come. Her remarks are insensitive,” the parents said, according to a PTI report.

Opposition parties in Bengal slam Mamta Banerjee

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly, asked if the Chief Minister considered people her puppets. He further claimed that Durga Puja festivities were yet to begin, as the demon had not been slayed.

“(Do you think) they will stand, sit, celebrate and stop protests when you ask them to? The Pujo fortnight has not started yet, the demon is yet to be slayed. Be patient, the Mother's power has awakened, it will cleanse Bengal [sic],” he said in a post on X.