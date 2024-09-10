Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 55

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,159,697 269,978,897 02 September 2024 16,000 131.51 2,104,160 03 September 2024 16,000 130.01 2,080,160 04 September 2024 15,900 128.98 2,050,782 05 September 2024 15,800 128.75 2,034,250 06 September 2024 15,900 127.16 2,021,844 Total week 35 79,600 10,291,196 Total accumulated 2,239,297 280,270,093

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,421,178 treasury shares equal to 2.06 % of the Bank's share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

