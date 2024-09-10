Leading Companies In Customer Experience Recognised

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clientshare Logo

The winners of the 2024 Clientshare Awards

Clientshare, the company behind the world's leading Business Reviews platform, Pulse, hosted their first annual awards at a customer-exclusive event.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clientshare , the company behind the world's leading Business Reviews platform, Pulse , hosted their first annual awards at a customer-exclusive event on Thursday 5th September.

After presenting the roadmap for the next stage of Pulse, Clientshare recognised those of its customers who have demonstrated a particularly impressive commitment to Customer Experience, with a focus on their Quarterly Business Review (QBR) processes.

Representing the ITO, BPO, FM and Logistics sectors, these companies are setting the new standard for B2B customer relationships:

BEST GLOBAL QBR PROCESS

The Best Global QBR Process award recognised companies who prioritise consistent high-quality QBRs across their entire global businesses, supported by the Clientshare Pulse platform.

WINNER: SEKO Logistics - represented by Daniel Eckett, Client Solutions Group Director UK&I

Highly Commended: Xerox

BEST USE OF CX TECHNOLOGY

The Best Use of CX Technology award is for the best integration of an existing API and/or CRM into Pulse, to support best-practice client communications and successes through data-driven insights.

WINNER: OCS - represented by Claire Rumsey, Sector Managing Director for Lifestyle FM

Highly Commended: EMCOR UK

BEST-IN-CLASS QBR EDUCATION

The Best-In-Class QBR Education award recognises companies who have truly embraced the importance of internal education in highlighting the importance of QBRs, driving consistent operational excellence.

WINNER: Xerox - represented by Ian White, Director of Global Delivery Operations & Account Management

Highly Commended: CBRE

BEST CX PROGRAMME (Mid-market)

The Best CX Programme award for mid-market businesses recognises companies who have built first-class Customer Experience programmes that resonate across their entire ecosystem.

WINNER: DOC Cleaning - represented by Jamie Bull, Financial Director

Highly Commended: Anabas

BEST CX PROGRAMME (Large Enterprise)

The Best CX Programme award for large enterprise businesses recognises companies who have built first-class Customer Experience programmes that resonate across their entire ecosystem.

WINNER: Compass Group UK&I – represented by Jason Bendell (Clientshare's Exec Sponsor in Compass) & Nick Haynes (Managing Director for Dine Contract Catering)

Highly Commended: CEVA Logistics

--------

About Clientshare:

Clientshare is the world's leading Business Reviews platform.

Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and ITO to improve retention and grow accounts. The platform gives businesses the tools to create high quality and consistent business reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure their effectiveness and NPS and act on customer feedback. Customers, including CEVA, Compass Group, SEKO, OCS, CBRE and ISS, use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.

