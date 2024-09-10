WTM London 2024 Is Set To Be Biggest To Date

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 09 September 2024: World London has today announced that this year's event will be the largest to date, with an expected 7% growth and expansion into new halls at ExCeL London, reflecting the thriving international sector.

Taking place from 5 – 7 November, World Travel Market expects to showcase around 4,000 exhibitors including tourism boards, hoteliers, brands, services and world-class experiences. So far, it's reported that there will be over 80 new exhibitors lined up at the global gathering.

There has been significant growth amongst the destination market, with a 9% increase in destination participation. Over 135 National Tourism Organisations will be in attendance, with a huge volume of regions and cities joining them. Africa is the fastest growing region of the event, which follows proactive and diligent strategies implemented by nations such as Morocco and Egypt in a post-pandemic world.

There has been a significant increase in non-destination travel brands exhibiting at WTM London, with a 71% increase in exhibitor participation from companies aligning themselves to the new 'Experiences' zone within the event. The show has seen a 22% growth in accommodation brands and a 16% growth from exhibitors in the technology sector.

Exhibitors attending for the first time include KOS Island, VIET EXPERIENCES TRAVEL, China Nimbus Travel, Nimax Theatres, Kuoni Tumlare, Jabal Omar Co, Latvia Travel, Grand Prix Grand Tours, Corendon Airlines, Barclaycard Payments, Riyadh Air, Regnum Hotels, Addison Lee & Stripe Payments – with more to be announced soon!

Juliette Losardo, Exhibitor Director, WTM London commented: '2024 will be the best year yet for World Travel Market, with the largest cohort of exhibitors on record. We're proud to have representation from destinations across the world and continue to grow participation from non-destination and private sector organisations; there are some big new brands this year and we're very excited to welcome them!

'World Travel Market truly is home to the world's travel trade, and this gathering of over 45,000 verified travel professionals represents the most influential meeting point in the travel and tourism calendar.

'This year WTM is gearing up to provide the busiest and most inspiring three days it's possible to have in travel. It's a place to learn, network and do business – a place to ensure you're set up for the year ahead.

'With the event fast approaching, I encourage visitors to book tickets soon, as it's filling up fast!'