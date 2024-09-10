Jordan's Parliamentary Election Begins With Five Mln Eligible Voters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Some five million eligible Jordanian voters headed on Tuesday to polling station to cast their ballot in the parliamentary elections.

The Jordanian independent election committee called on voters to cast their votes in the elections, which began at 07:00 am local-time with the process ending at 07:00 pm.

This current election is held according to the new election law with 41 seats dedicated to blocs out of 138 seats in parliament.

Some 1,634 candidates are running in the current elections.

Observers from the EU, the Arab League and other entities would be monitoring the elections to ensure transparency.

The independent elections committee revealed that the official results of the elections would be revealed in a special website dedicated to the grand democratic event. (end)

