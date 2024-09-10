Deputy PM Meets UK Minister For Defence Procurement
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah met with UK Minister for Defence Procurement and industry H E Maria Eagle, and the accompanying delegation, currently visiting Qatar. The meeting covered topics of common concern in addition to cooperation between the two sides and ways to enhance them. A lineup of senior officials and officers from both sides were present at the meeting.
