Liberian Foreign Minister Meets QFFD Acting Director-General

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia H E Sara Beysolow Nyanti met with the Acting Director-General of Qatar Fund for Development Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri. The meeting discussed topics of mutual interest in the humanitarian and development sectors and ways to develop them.

