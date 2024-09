The Sales Of VILVI GROUP August 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILVI GROUP, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB,“Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB,“Kelmės pienas” UAB,“Pieno logistika” AB and“Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for August 2024 amounted to 21.20 million EUR – 27.1% increase comparing to August 2023. The sales of the Group for period January – August 2024 amounted to 158.56 million EUR 16.5% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.