Rising Tide Foundation Takes Action Against Plastic Waste Engulfing Guatemala's Coastlines

A worker in Guatemala cleans up trash on the shore.

Workers in Guatemala finish loading a truck of plastic waste cleaned up from the area ocean shoreline.

A Rising Tide Foundation worker cleans up plastic waste in a waterway in Guatemala.

The Rising Tide Foundation working to cleaning up the world's ocean from plastic waste and helping those who are doing the work live better lives.

- Jeremy PorterGUATAMALA CITY, GUATEMALA, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The beautiful coastlines of Guatemala have been facing a serious problem - tons of plastic debris that have engulfed the shores, posing a threat to the environment and the local communities. In response to this pressing issue, the U.S. based Rising Tide Foundation has stepped up to make a positive impact on the country's waste management and the lives of its residents.The Rising Tide Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to environmental conservation, has launched a new initiative to clean up Guatemala's coastlines and promote sustainable waste management practices. The foundation has partnered with local communities to not only remove the plastic debris but also to provide them with life-sustaining business opportunities."We are super excited to have started this new organization,” said Jeremy Porter, incorporator and President of the Tidey organization. "Rising Tide Foundation will allow Tidey to have such a greater impact in the communities where we collect ocean-bound plastic in. This will ensure that our impact will last for years to come"Through this initiative, the local residents are given the opportunity to start their own farms, receive education on sustainable waste management, and more. This not only helps to improve their livelihoods but also creates a sense of ownership and responsibility towards keeping their surroundings clean. The foundation believes that by involving the local communities, they can create a long-term solution to the waste management problem in Guatemala.In addition, the Foundation will focus on several key areas, including beach cleanups, recycling and waste reduction programs, educational outreach, and community support initiatives around the world. By mobilizing volunteers and partnering with local businesses and organizations, the foundation aims to make a tangible difference in the fight against plastic pollution.“Guatemala is one of the worst countries for ocean plastic. This is because of the geography of the country as well as just the lack of proper waste management. There's also high unemployment and high poverty levels. So, by paying people to collect plastic we are solving two problems at once,” Porter said.The Rising Tide Foundation's efforts have already made a significant impact on the coastlines of Guatemala. With the help of volunteers and the local communities, they have successfully removed tons of plastic debris from the shores. This has not only made the beaches more environmentally friendly but has also created a safer and cleaner environment for the local residents.Porter said that by tackling the issue of plastic waste in our oceans and working together, the group can make not only a significant impact on the marine environment but also create a positive change in the lives of people throughout the world. The group pays for the plastic collected, helping those doing the work improve on their lives that many in the U.S. take for granted, including education, stoves, refrigerators, and business startup opportunities."We are excited to embark on this journey and make a real difference in the world," Porter said. "We invite everyone to join us in our efforts to protect our oceans, preserve our environment, and support the communities that are most affected by plastic waste and pollution."The Rising Tide Foundation is committed to continuing their efforts in Guatemala and making a positive impact on the environment and the lives of the local communities. They urge others to join them in their mission to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. For more information on the foundation and their initiatives, please visit their website. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against plastic waste.For more information please visit , or on Instagram at @risingtidefoundation.

