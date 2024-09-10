Qatar Stresses Necessity Of Continuing Dialogue To Reach Political Settlement Negotiated By All Afghans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar emphasized the necessity of continuing the dialogue to reach a settlement that is negotiated by all Afghan people, in addition to constructive cooperation with the international community to guarantee the achievement of permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan.

This came in a statement delivered by Permanent Representative of State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva H E Dr. Hind bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah during the enhanced interactive dialogue on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, within the framework of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She stressed that for many decades, the Afghan people have been subjected to several conflicts, wars, and natural disasters, which severely affected the human rights situation in the country and contributed to the deteriorated human, social, and economic situations.

She pointed out that the State of Qatar acted as a mediator between the Taliban and the United States, which culminated in the signing of the peace agreement in Doha in 2020. The State of Qatar also hosted the Intra-Afghan Dialogue to build confidence between the Afghan parties. Under the auspices of the United Nations, Qatar also hosted the three meetings of the Special Envoys on Afghanistan, the last of which was in June with the participation of the Afghan caretaker government.

Dr. Hind bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah indicated that the three meetings focused on discussing how to enhance international participation in Afghanistan in a more coherent, coordinated, and organized manner, as well as how to promote peace in Afghanistan and fulfill its international obligations, including those related to human rights and creating more communication and coordination between the international community and the Afghan caretaker government to develop and implement humanitarian and development programmes and ensure a decent life for the Afghan people.