Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of Cyprus, Spouse Of Malaysia Prime Minister
Date
9/10/2024 2:24:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, met yesterday with First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, H E Philippa Karsera-Christodoulides.
Her Highness also met HE Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Spouse of the Prime Minister of Malaysia (RIGHT). The meetings, took place on the sidelines of the 5th Observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack at the Qatar National convention Center, discussed EAA's efforts to reduce the numbers of out-of-school children and ways to protect education in war and conflict zones.
MENAFN10092024000063011010ID1108655515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.