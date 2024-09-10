Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of Cyprus, Spouse Of Malaysia Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, met yesterday with First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, H E Philippa Karsera-Christodoulides.

Her Highness also met HE Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Spouse of the Prime of Malaysia (RIGHT). The meetings, took place on the sidelines of the 5th Observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack at the Qatar National Center, discussed EAA's efforts to reduce the numbers of out-of-school children and ways to protect education in war and conflict zones.