(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 9th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,214 Lowest price per share (pence): 661.00 Highest price per share (pence): 676.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 665.9942

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,334,180 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,334,180 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 665.9942 5,214 661.00 676.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 09 September 2024 09:05:25 34 663.00 XLON 00297541522TRLO1 09 September 2024 09:05:25 200 663.00 XLON 00297541521TRLO1 09 September 2024 09:07:55 72 664.00 XLON 00297544154TRLO1 09 September 2024 09:07:55 63 664.00 XLON 00297544155TRLO1 09 September 2024 09:07:55 74 664.00 XLON 00297544156TRLO1 09 September 2024 09:07:55 141 664.00 XLON 00297544157TRLO1 09 September 2024 09:23:37 12 661.00 XLON 00297562688TRLO1 09 September 2024 10:05:30 127 664.00 XLON 00297608501TRLO1 09 September 2024 10:58:22 118 663.00 XLON 00297674512TRLO1 09 September 2024 11:01:51 207 663.00 XLON 00297675246TRLO1 09 September 2024 11:15:47 119 662.00 XLON 00297675510TRLO1 09 September 2024 11:15:47 700 661.00 XLON 00297675511TRLO1 09 September 2024 11:23:36 36 664.00 XLON 00297675626TRLO1 09 September 2024 11:23:36 85 664.00 XLON 00297675627TRLO1 09 September 2024 12:32:41 12 666.00 XLON 00297677554TRLO1 09 September 2024 12:32:41 106 666.00 XLON 00297677555TRLO1 09 September 2024 13:05:41 109 666.00 XLON 00297678186TRLO1 09 September 2024 13:05:41 12 666.00 XLON 00297678187TRLO1 09 September 2024 13:22:33 281 666.00 XLON 00297678710TRLO1 09 September 2024 13:22:33 330 666.00 XLON 00297678711TRLO1 09 September 2024 13:22:33 92 666.00 XLON 00297678712TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:02:09 12 665.00 XLON 00297679734TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:30:45 12 665.00 XLON 00297680391TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:31:54 101 665.00 XLON 00297680440TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:31:54 24 665.00 XLON 00297680441TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:31:54 78 666.00 XLON 00297680442TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:31:54 120 665.00 XLON 00297680443TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:31:55 132 665.00 XLON 00297680444TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:33:48 6 665.00 XLON 00297680517TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:39:58 7 665.00 XLON 00297680940TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:40:03 6 665.00 XLON 00297680948TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:40:24 104 666.00 XLON 00297680960TRLO1 09 September 2024 14:56:38 358 666.00 XLON 00297681605TRLO1 09 September 2024 15:31:38 6 668.00 XLON 00297683094TRLO1 09 September 2024 15:31:38 119 668.00 XLON 00297683095TRLO1 09 September 2024 15:31:38 88 668.00 XLON 00297683096TRLO1 09 September 2024 15:31:38 8 668.00 XLON 00297683097TRLO1 09 September 2024 15:32:15 55 669.00 XLON 00297683119TRLO1 09 September 2024 15:57:31 12 672.00 XLON 00297684051TRLO1 09 September 2024 15:57:31 25 672.00 XLON 00297684052TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:05:10 71 676.00 XLON 00297684364TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:10:49 233 673.00 XLON 00297684624TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:10:49 31 673.00 XLON 00297684625TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:12:01 31 672.00 XLON 00297684660TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:12:01 216 672.00 XLON 00297684661TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:23:44 238 672.00 XLON 00297685445TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:23:44 119 672.00 XLON 00297685446TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:24:43 62 670.00 XLON 00297685505TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:26:30 5 670.00 XLON 00297685667TRLO1 09 September 2024 16:27:37 5 670.00 XLON 00297685763TRLO1

