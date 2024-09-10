عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


9/10/2024 2:16:08 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 9th September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,214
Lowest price per share (pence): 661.00
Highest price per share (pence): 676.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 665.9942

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,334,180 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,334,180 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 665.9942 5,214 661.00 676.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
09 September 2024 09:05:25 34 663.00 XLON 00297541522TRLO1
09 September 2024 09:05:25 200 663.00 XLON 00297541521TRLO1
09 September 2024 09:07:55 72 664.00 XLON 00297544154TRLO1
09 September 2024 09:07:55 63 664.00 XLON 00297544155TRLO1
09 September 2024 09:07:55 74 664.00 XLON 00297544156TRLO1
09 September 2024 09:07:55 141 664.00 XLON 00297544157TRLO1
09 September 2024 09:23:37 12 661.00 XLON 00297562688TRLO1
09 September 2024 10:05:30 127 664.00 XLON 00297608501TRLO1
09 September 2024 10:58:22 118 663.00 XLON 00297674512TRLO1
09 September 2024 11:01:51 207 663.00 XLON 00297675246TRLO1
09 September 2024 11:15:47 119 662.00 XLON 00297675510TRLO1
09 September 2024 11:15:47 700 661.00 XLON 00297675511TRLO1
09 September 2024 11:23:36 36 664.00 XLON 00297675626TRLO1
09 September 2024 11:23:36 85 664.00 XLON 00297675627TRLO1
09 September 2024 12:32:41 12 666.00 XLON 00297677554TRLO1
09 September 2024 12:32:41 106 666.00 XLON 00297677555TRLO1
09 September 2024 13:05:41 109 666.00 XLON 00297678186TRLO1
09 September 2024 13:05:41 12 666.00 XLON 00297678187TRLO1
09 September 2024 13:22:33 281 666.00 XLON 00297678710TRLO1
09 September 2024 13:22:33 330 666.00 XLON 00297678711TRLO1
09 September 2024 13:22:33 92 666.00 XLON 00297678712TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:02:09 12 665.00 XLON 00297679734TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:30:45 12 665.00 XLON 00297680391TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:31:54 101 665.00 XLON 00297680440TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:31:54 24 665.00 XLON 00297680441TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:31:54 78 666.00 XLON 00297680442TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:31:54 120 665.00 XLON 00297680443TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:31:55 132 665.00 XLON 00297680444TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:33:48 6 665.00 XLON 00297680517TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:39:58 7 665.00 XLON 00297680940TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:40:03 6 665.00 XLON 00297680948TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:40:24 104 666.00 XLON 00297680960TRLO1
09 September 2024 14:56:38 358 666.00 XLON 00297681605TRLO1
09 September 2024 15:31:38 6 668.00 XLON 00297683094TRLO1
09 September 2024 15:31:38 119 668.00 XLON 00297683095TRLO1
09 September 2024 15:31:38 88 668.00 XLON 00297683096TRLO1
09 September 2024 15:31:38 8 668.00 XLON 00297683097TRLO1
09 September 2024 15:32:15 55 669.00 XLON 00297683119TRLO1
09 September 2024 15:57:31 12 672.00 XLON 00297684051TRLO1
09 September 2024 15:57:31 25 672.00 XLON 00297684052TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:05:10 71 676.00 XLON 00297684364TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:10:49 233 673.00 XLON 00297684624TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:10:49 31 673.00 XLON 00297684625TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:12:01 31 672.00 XLON 00297684660TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:12:01 216 672.00 XLON 00297684661TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:23:44 238 672.00 XLON 00297685445TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:23:44 119 672.00 XLON 00297685446TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:24:43 62 670.00 XLON 00297685505TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:26:30 5 670.00 XLON 00297685667TRLO1
09 September 2024 16:27:37 5 670.00 XLON 00297685763TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108655486


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search