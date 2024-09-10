40 More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attack On Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 10 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 40 more Palestinians were killed, and more than 60 others wounded, in an Israeli on tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, Palestinian and Israeli sources said today.

“Israeli warplanes launched rockets at tents displaced Palestinians, at the entrance to Muwasi in Khan Younis, causing widespread destruction and resulting in numerous casualties,” Palestinian medics said.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Mughair, director of at the Civil Defence, confirmed that rescue teams had recovered 40 bodies and come to the aid of more than 60 injured individuals.

He said that, the bombardment created craters up to nine metres deep, suggesting the Israeli use of explosive missiles.“We are facing one of the most horrific massacres committed in this war,” he lamented.

Israeli military spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said, the attack allegedly“targeted senior Hamas leaders, operating from a hidden command centre” in a humanitarian area of Khan Younis.

These individuals, he said, were involved in planning and executing“terrorist operations” against the army and Israeli civilians.

Adraee added, the army took“extensive measures to reduce civilian casualties.”– NNN-WAFA