Israeli Occupation Bombardment Kills Over 15 People In Gaza Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- An Israeli bombardment of a camp in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, had killed over 15 people and scores of others, said a statement by eyewitnesses on Tuesday.

The eyewitnesses told KUNA that Israeli occupation warplanes launched three missiles towards the refugee camp in Khan Yunis, leaving behind a ginormous hole and causing a blaze.

The authority in the Gaza Strip is yet to confirm the tally.

Israeli occupation warplanes are still circling the sky over the western region of Gaza with fear being the overwhelming sensation amongst the civilian populace. (end)

wab













MENAFN10092024000071011013ID1108655458