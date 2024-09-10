(MENAFN- Pressat) FINNAIR adopts Airline Economics by Skailark

Munich, Helsinki 10 September 2024, Skailark, a Data as a Service company which provides its customers with granular, highly accurate cost and revenue data insights, announces that Finnair -recently voted the Best Airline in Northern Europe for the 14th consecutive year at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax in 2024 - will adopt Airline Economics by Skailark.

Dr. Christian Soyk, CEO & Founder commented:

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Finnair, recently named Northern Europe's best Airline, as a new client in Europe. We are looking forward to supporting Finnair with our digital twin, providing the most accurate cost and revenue data in the airline industry through our bottom-up modelling approach."

Christine Rovelli, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Fleet remarked:

“At Finnair, we follow a data driven approach to help make our strategy and planning processes even more robust and efficient. We put Skailark through a tough data validation and were pleased to see the accuracy and granularity of the data. We look forward to working with the Skailark team as we focus on operational efficiency.”

Skailark will provide Finnair with Skailark Airline Economics to support its decision making in a market that is experiencing significant traffic growth. Airline Economics will enable Finnair to include unparalleled market and competitor insights into their decision-making, further supporting profitability and growth targets. Securing this long-term contract adds further validation of the use cases, data, and digital twin approach that Skailark brings to leading aviation brands worldwide.

Airline Economics leverages big data from the entire industry and proprietary advanced machine learning models (ML) to generate relevant cost and revenue data by route, O&D or aircraft type. Cost data can be adjusted by sector length for example to ensure comparability with other operators.

About Skailark:

Recently added to the 2024 Startup Universe compiled by Amadeus, Skailark is empowering the world of aviation with unparalleled data insights, providing a digital twin (data image) of the global aviation industry. Emissions, cost, revenue and other key drivers of all flights of the largest >350 airlines worldwide are modelled. Our cloud-based interface allows unparalleled competitive insights and dynamic modelling capabilities. All for best-informed decision-making on strategy, sustainability, transformation, M&A, fleet, network and aviation policy. Our highly accurate data has already been used by the strongest brands in aviation, consulting, media publishers, and the financial services industry.

About Finnair:

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, the Middle East, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 14 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

