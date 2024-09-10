AIESEC In Delhi IIT’S Iconic Global Village 2024 At Worldmark Aerocity: Igniting Diversity, Connecting Cultures And Driving Impact

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Delhi, India, 10th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Viewing the world through a global lens reveals a rich mosaic of cultures. Global Village 2024, orchestrated by AIESEC in Delhi IIT in collaboration with Worldmark Aerocity, IGI Airport acted as a cultural crossroads, uniting diverse traditions in a vibrant celebration of global unity.

AIESEC is a globally youth-led organization, that fosters leadership development and cross-cultural exchanges to promote peace and fulfillment of humankind's potential. Founded in 1981, AIESEC in Delhi IIT was the pioneering local committee in India. Over 42 years, it has nurtured dynamic leaders and made substantial contributions to society. With an extensive alumni and student network, Delhi IIT has been a transformative hub, where individuals discover their strengths, incubate world-changing ideas, and experience resilience in their journeys. It epitomizes a realm of boundless possibilities.

“Global Village” – the largest flagship event of AIESEC in Delhi IIT brought together individuals from varied cultural backgrounds, celebrating multiculturalism, global citizenship, and harmony. This gathering facilitated cross-cultural bonds, transcending borders, promoting unity through art and tradition, and fostering a sense of global togetherness.

Through their expressions of music, dance, art, food, traditions, etc., cultural exchange program participants from countries like Turkey, Egypt, Vietnam, Brazil, Netherlands, Kenya, Tunisia, etc. came together sharing their unique perspectives and shedding light on their way of life and emphasizing the global unity celebrated at this event. Representatives from these nations worldwide exhibited stalls featuring their unique cultures.

The event at Worldmark Aerocity was a dazzling showcase of style and sophistication, a testament to the venue's unparalleled commitment to excellence. From the meticulously designed spaces to the seamless execution of every detail, Worldmark Aerocity set a new standard for luxury and elegance. The ambiance was nothing short of spectacular, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended and further establishing Worldmark Aerocity as a premier destination for world-class events in the heart of Delhi.

Global Village at Worldmark Aerocity offered an unparalleled flea market experience, complete with a wide array of food and merchandise stalls, providing an opportunity for support. Attendees relished live music by artists like SADHO Band, Sheetal Rawat, Abhiraj Darbari, captivating dance performances by Saniddhya, Nritanjali, Nrityakriti , Patitapawan Kala Niketan, Satrang Kala Foundation, Bhangra Knights and Nukkad Natak by Kahakasha, MRIDANG, Aakrosh and Barry John Acting Studio. Exchange participants also proudly shared their cultural heritage through music and dance.

The event's success was attributed to the leadership of Project Heads – Aakanksha Rathee, Anushka Mishra, Twinkle Aggrawal, and the Organizing Committee led by Bhumika Baisla.

This event was brought to life through key partnerships, including Third Wave Coffee as the Official Coffee Partner, Dailyhunt as the Official Digital App Partner, McDonald's as the Official Refreshment Partner, Radio One and Fever as the Official Radio Partner, and TRAVLabhi as the Travel Partner. We were also supported by Academy Partners George Academy and Prism School, with What A Click and Innovision as our Showcasing Partners.

The event was only possible due to the support from various government departments including the IGI Airport Security & MCD Office of Delhi.

If you want to know more about what we do in AIESEC, and how to apply for international internships & cross-cultural programs, then you can go through aiesec or reach out to ....