Maharastra: 30-Year-Old Woman Gangraped In Palghar, Three Accused Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra: A case of gang rape of a 30-year-old woman has come to light in the Nalasopara area of ​​Palghar district. Based on the complaint of the woman, Achole station registered a case against three people under sections 64,70(1) and 351(2) of BNS and arrested three people Narendra Morya (age 31), Prakash Singh (age 26) and Panchraj Singh (age 35). Police produced all three accused in the court. The court has sent all three accused to police custody for 5 days: Achole Police Station.

(This is a breaking news)

(With inputs from ANI)