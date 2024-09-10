RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Victim's Mother Alleges Mamata Banerjee Is 'Lying'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The mother of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College has accused West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee of dishonesty regarding compensation.

On Monday, she refuted the Chief Minister's denial, asserting that Banerjee did offer monetary assistance after her daughter's death.

What did victim's mother say?

“The Chief Minister is lying. My daughter will not return. Would I lie in her name? The Chief Minister told us we would receive money and suggested we create something in our daughter's memory. I responded that I would come to her office to collect the money once my daughter gets justice,” the victim's mother told ANI.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee denied offering any money to the family of the deceased trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata.

“I have never offered money to the deceased doctor's family. This is nothing but slander. I only told the deceased doctor's parents that if they wished to do something in their daughter's memory, our government would support them. Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Vineet Goyal, offered to resign following the RG Kar protests, but we need someone knowledgeable in law and order as Durga Puja approaches,” she said.

The victim's cousin also said that the Chief Minister personally offered financial compensation to the family.“The Chief Minister herself offered financial compensation. She denied that money was offered by the police. I'm still saying with responsibility that the Chief Minister offered money,” the cousin said.