Wisekey’S Wise.ART, Digital Platform Powered With Cyber Security, And Cryptoverse Island, Announce Their Support For The Maiti Nepal Foundation

WISeKey's WISe.ART, Digital Powered with Security, and CryptoVerse Island, Announce Their Support for the Maiti Nepal Foundation with an Exclusive Sale of NFT Art by Ylan Anoufa to Raise Funds for Young Ladies' University Scholarships in Nepal

Geneva, SWITZERLAND – September 10, 2024 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, that its subsidiary will support efforts of the Maiti Nepal Foundation (Maiti Nepal) to sponsor students who are pursuing higher secondary degrees, through funds raised from the sale of select NFTs donated by artists and made available on the platform. which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, will participate in the Digital Art Day at the Carmen Bornemisza Thyssen Foundation in Malaga in the presence of Georg Bak of Art Meta.

Maiti Foundation currently sponsors twenty-one students to pursue higher secondary degree once graduated from Teresa Academy.

Another forty-three students have been able to find a sponsor to pursue their Bachelor ́s degree in 2022 and seven more are pursuing a higher diploma in technical engineering, civil engineering, IT engineering, pharmacy, fashion designing and physiotherapy.







Each of the specially selected NFTs bought from the platform on this occasion will provide one full term for a child to pursue their higher secondary degree. The artists donated their works to the Foundation because they believe that it is vectors like CryptoVerse Island , and Maiti Nepal which will raise awareness about forgotten or ignored drastic situations around the world.

About Maiti Nepal Foundation: Founded in 1993, Maiti Nepal carries the same concept and space for women that they bear close to their heart for the word 'Maiti.' Maiti Nepal is the place where women who have been trafficked, exploited, abused, or had their rights denied in any form can find a home for themselves. Headquartered in Kathmandu, Maiti Nepal is a non-profit, secular organization working to protect and improve the lives of vulnerable individuals and rescue survivors. The organization promotes children's and women's rights and aims to put an end to trafficking through these key activity sectors: 2A's advocacy and awareness, 6P's prevention, protection, participation, prosecution, partnership, and policy, 5R's rescue, repatriation, rehabilitation, reintegration and referral. It seeks to build awareness and secure cooperation from schools and college students, parliamentarians, federal, provincial, and local governments, law enforcement agencies and organizations in Nepal, and their counterparts in India.

Maiti Nepal, today, conducts a wide range of activities. Organizing awareness campaigns, community sensitization programs, rescue operations, apprehending traffickers, providing legal support to the needy, women empowerment programs, training, providing antiretroviral therapy (ART) to children and women infected by HIV are regular activities of the organization.







About Ylan Anoufa: The Maestro Behind AnoufaBears - Ylan Anoufa, born in 1980, is an acclaimed artist whose creative vision transcends borders, resonating from Paris to Hong Kong. His art is characterized by its modernity, humor, and thought-provoking narrative, radiating positivity and vibrancy. Ylan's mastery in painting and sculpture reflects a poetic inspiration, attracting collaborations with renowned music icons such as Lenny Kravitz and the Rolling Stones. His global influence is further evident through partnerships with esteemed brands such as Porsche and Barbie. For further information on Ylan Anoufa and his groundbreaking work, please visit:

About platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

