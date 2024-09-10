Playfinity Celebrates 5.7 Million Jumps With Jumpgames Over Summer, Encourages Kids To Stay Active When Back-To-School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JumpGames, a smart for the ankle that connects to an app full of games, turns every trampoline into a gaming hub.

By bringing gaming to the trampoline, Playfinity encourages kids to jump, move, and challenge themselves and others while having endless fun.

Whether it's competing in global leaderboards or enjoying playful challenges with friends, JumpGames motivates kids to spend more time in active play.

This turns any trampoline into a gaming destination. They will jump and play for hours!

Playfinity use technology for good: to inspire better habits

JumpGames Transforms Trampolines Into A Global Gaming Hub, Logging over 5.7 Million Jumps in Just 90 Days

This summer, kids all over the world took to their trampolines and turned them into powerful gaming arenas, recording a staggering 5.7 million jumps in just 90 days with JumpGames from Playfinity . This jaw-dropping number demonstrates the incredible impact Active Gaming can have on getting kids off the couch and into motion. By transforming screen time into a physical, action-packed experience, Playfinity is revolutionizing how kids engage with technology and play, proving that fun, fitness, and global competition can all coexist seamlessly on a trampoline.JumpGames, a smart band for the ankle that connects to an app full of games, turns every trampoline into a gaming hub. It combines physical play with interactive games and real-time global competitions. By bringing gaming to the trampoline, Playfinity encourages kids to jump, move, and challenge themselves and others while having endless fun. This unique platform has not only kept kids engaged during the summer but also helped them stay active in a way that blends the excitement of gaming with real-world exercise."This accomplishment goes beyond just the numbers-it reflects how Active Gaming encourages youth to move more," said Pippa Boothman, CEO of Playfinity."In 90 days, players worldwide jumped 5.7 million times! As we move into the back-to-school season, we want to ensure kids keep playing, jumping, and staying active."Playfinity aims to harness the technology that resonates with today's kids to engage them in active play and sports by transforming trampolines and backyards into dynamic platforms for Active Gaming . Whether it's competing in global leaderboards or enjoying playful challenges with friends, JumpGames motivates kids to spend more time in active play.Similar to how Peloton and Strava have transformed fitness for adults by integrating real-time data, competition, and community engagement, JumpGames does the same for kids. By turning a trampoline into an interactive fitness hub, it tracks every jump and trick, encouraging kids to stay active in a way that's fun and exciting."We believe that Active Gaming is an exciting part of the future of play," Boothman continued."Our mission is to inspire kids to turn their screen time into active time. JumpGames doesn't replace traditional play; it adds a new dimension to it by using the trampoline as the centerpiece of fun, fitness, and friendly competition."As schools reopen, Playfinity encourages parents to continue promoting active play and fitness through JumpGames and other active games. With a range of exciting interactive games and a global community to compete against, kids can continue playing their way to better health and happiness, even during the school year.

JumpGames: Turn your trampoline into an exciting gaming hub!

