MESA International Partners With Badgecert To Offer Digital Badges To Its Certificate Holders

(MENAFN- Pressat) MESA International is pleased to announce its partnership with BadgeCert Inc., a leader in digital credentialing and professional recognition. The partnership allows MESA International certificate holders to immediately display a secure and verifiable digital badge on social networks, resumes, email signatures and websites.

In today's digital world, professionals want the option to share their accomplishments online. Digital badges are used in professional and social networking environments to recognize achievements and establish credibility in real-time with a single click.

BadgeCert digital badges are third-party verifiable icons that are packed with information or“metadata” about the issuing organization, as well as when and how the credential was earned. They can represent accomplishments such as knowledge competency, attendance, membership, participation or the completion of a professional credential.

“We are excited to offer digital badge services through our new partnership with BadgeCert,” says Chris Monchinski, MESA's Knowledge Committee Chair.“Digital badges have gained significant traction in the credentialing industry and we have found that BadgeCert's reliable security and verification capabilities will protect the integrity of our credentials while also giving our members the opportunity to digitally share their hard-earned credentials.”

“We are thrilled to partner with MESA International as they are a leader and pioneer in Smart Manufacturing. Moreover, they are consistently exceeding their members' expectations with respect to professional advocacy and technology innovation,” says Ginger Malin, Ph.D., Founder and EVP of Business Development at BadgeCert.“This partnership will provide MESA International members significant value as they can now digitally store and share their verified credentials across the web.”

MESA International will begin offering digital badge services immediately. All Global Education Program certificate holders who earned their badge in 2023 or 2024 will receive a badge from MESA through the BadgeCert partnership.

About MESA International



The Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA InternationalTM) is a global community of industry thought leaders actively driving business improvement through the effective application of technology and best practices. MESA International has been helping the global manufacturing community use information technology to achieve business results through premier educational and research programs, best practice sharing, and networking since 1992. Visit



About BadgeCert



BadgeCert's enterprise-class hosted software platform enables organizations to recognize their stakeholders' accomplishments with dynamic digital badges. BadgeCert's 100% verifiable badges are embedded with qualifying information that details the nature of an earner's accomplishment and once received, earners can share them with others (particularly employers, customers or colleagues) by putting them directly on their social media profiles, corporate databases, resumes or email signatures. Visit