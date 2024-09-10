Azerbaijani People's Artist Commemorated In Bulbul's Memorial Museum
9/10/2024 1:09:09 AM
People's artist Mobil Ahmadov, who conquered hearts with his
unique voice, was commemorated in the "Bulbul's Guests" column at
the Bulbul Memorial Museum.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that songs
were played from the repertoire of the artist who was a student of
the genius Bulbul and was a guest at his teacher's house many times
during his life. The students of Bulbul Vocal School performed
"Gözel Shusham" (My beautiful Shusha) by Suleyman Alasgarov, the
Azerbaijani folk song "Ay Lachin", "Lyric Song" by Tofig Guliyev,
"My Azerbaijan" by Rauf Hajiyev.
At the event, the artist's student, Honored Artist Ramil
Gasimov, and his daughter Nigar Ahmadova shared their memories of
Mobil Ahmadov.
