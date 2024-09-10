عربي


Azerbaijani People's Artist Commemorated In Bulbul's Memorial Museum

9/10/2024 1:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) People's artist Mobil Ahmadov, who conquered hearts with his unique voice, was commemorated in the "Bulbul's Guests" column at the Bulbul Memorial Museum.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that songs were played from the repertoire of the artist who was a student of the genius Bulbul and was a guest at his teacher's house many times during his life. The students of Bulbul Vocal School performed "Gözel Shusham" (My beautiful Shusha) by Suleyman Alasgarov, the Azerbaijani folk song "Ay Lachin", "Lyric Song" by Tofig Guliyev, "My Azerbaijan" by Rauf Hajiyev.

At the event, the artist's student, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, and his daughter Nigar Ahmadova shared their memories of Mobil Ahmadov.

