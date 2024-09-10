Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market To Reach $205.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 11.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The customer experience outsourcing services has grown due to several factors such as surge in popularity of automated customer services among businesses and digital transformation. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market by Service Type (Inbound and Outbound), Support (Voice and Non-Voice), and End-User (Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunications, Education, Retail & E-commerce, Travel & Hospitality and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the customer experience outsourcing services market was valued at $79.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $205.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The global customer experience outsourcing services market has grown due to several factors such as the growing popularity of automated customer services among businesses, and growth in digital transformation. However, the lack of skilled experts in some regions and unawareness of technology act as restraints for the customer experience outsourcing services market. In addition, an increase in spending on IT infrastructure in some of the developing countries will provide many opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period. Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $79.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $205.1 billion CAGR 11.1% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Service Type, Support Channel, End User and Region. Drivers Surge in popularity of automated customer services among businesses Growth in digital transformation Opportunities An increase in spending on IT infrastructure in some of the developing countries Restraints Lack of skilled experts in some regions Unawareness of technology

Buy this Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

The outbound maintenance service segment held the highest market share in 2023

By service type, the outbound segment held the highest market share in 2023, as outbound services allow companies to analyze new markets, locations, and client segments so that companies can identify and connect with potential customers through focused outreach programs.

The voice segment held the highest market share in 2023

By support channel, the voice segment held the highest market share in 2023. As the voice segment focuses on addressing complex questions and providing technical help, and specialized services that require real-time interaction and professional intervention.

The IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023

By end user, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023. Various IT & telecommunications companies are shifting to subscription-based customer service models. Customer experience BPO services aid in the management of the complexities of client satisfaction recognition, customer support, and technical helpdesk.

North America held the highest market share in 2023

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to boost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The market for outsourcing services in North America is expanding as a result of the escalating technical breakthroughs and digital transformations occurring across several business verticals, including telecommunications, IT, retail, and finance.

Major Industry Players:

Major Industry Players: -

Teleperformance SA

Acquire BPO

Concentrix

Datacom

PROBE Group

Serco

Sitel

Startek

Stellar Global Solutions

SYKES

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global customer experience outsourcing services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development:

In May 2024, Startek launched Startek Generative AI, a comprehensive suite of Generative AI solutions designed to expedite and enhance business processes, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness.

In April 2024, Tech Mahindra partnered with Atento, to deliver end-to-end business transformation solutions and services that leverage generative AI-powered technologies, as well as customer experience (CX) consulting for customers in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin American regions.

