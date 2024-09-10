Turbocharger Market To Exhibit A Remarkable CAGR Of 5.3% By 2027 CONTINENTAL AG., Precision Turbo & Engine, Eaton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By technology, the twin-turbo turbocharger generated the highest revenue in 2019.

- Allied ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Turbocharger Market was valued at $16.13 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3%. Turbocharger is an integral part of internal combustion (IC) engine, which improves its performance by increasing the amount of air intake in the combustion chamber with the help of ejected burnt air. An IC engine requires extra air for combustion of additional fuel for large power generation that decreases its efficiency, thus, turbocharger plays a significant role in enhancing the efficiency by supplying compressed air. The global turbocharger market is expected to exhibit a notable growth in the coming years as these chargers ensure optimum engine performance and enhanced fuel efficiency.Request Sample Pages Now:Improved engine performance and fuel efficiency, several government regulations, and engine downsizing to reduce vehicle weight drive the growth of the global turbocharger market . On the other hand, complications related to turbocharger installation and rise in engine temperature owing to overheating issues in turbochargers curtail down the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand for fuel efficient as well as gasoline engines is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.The key players profiled in this report includeCummins Inc., IHI Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., CONTINENTAL AG., Rotomaster International, Precision Turbo & Engine, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Turbo Dynamics Ltd.Factors such as improved engine performance and fuel efficiency, government regulations and engine downsizing to reduce vehicle weight drive the growth of the turbocharger market. Moreover, turbocharger installation and excessive rise in engine temperature, owing to overheating issues in turbochargers are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the turbocharger market. However, rise in demand for fuel efficient engines and gasoline engines is expected to supplement the growth of the turbocharger market during the forecast period.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Turbochargers swiftly gained popularity as they find wide applications in light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, ships & aircraft, heavy duty vehicles, and locomotives, owing to several benefits such as enhanced fuel-efficiency and improved engine performance in terms of power and output. In addition, they also help automakers to meet regulatory standards regarding carbon emission. For instance, the government of Europe imposed emission targets for new light commercial vehicles, wherein each vehicle is required to have a label stating its fuel efficiency and CO2 emission level.Based on material, the aluminum segment contributed to around three-fourths of the global turbocharger market share in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to its lighter weight as compared to other materials which helps reduce the weight of the vehicle up to 30%.Regional Analysis:Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global turbocharger market. Rise in application of latest technology in automobiles drives the growth of the market in this region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% till 2027. This is due to increased production of vehicles in the province.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:With the rise in demand for vehicles, numerous players are trying to employ eco-friendly and energy efficient solutions in vehicle engines to reduce fuel consumption and atmospheric pollution. Turbochargers reduce power loss and decrease emission of various gases from vehicles that cause air pollution. Moreover, turbochargers are compact in size, thereby, reducing overall size of engine and vehicle. The growing application of IC engines in motor vehicles and on going researches on implementation of turbochargers in other sectors is expected to create huge opportunities for turbocharger manufacturers.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Current trend for the installation of better and efficient turbochargers in vehicles has increased due to its advantages such as better and increased vehicle efficiency. This has enabled turbocharger manufacturers to make continuous enhancements in existing turbochargers, therefore, boosts the turbochargers market growth.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Airless Tire Market -Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market -Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market -Automotive Torque Actuator Motor Market -

