Jordanians Flock To Polling Stations To Elect Their Representatives In 20Th Lower House

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians

will head to

polling centres on Tuesday

to elect

their representatives in

the 20th Lower

House of Parliament.



A total of

5,115,219 eligible

voters have been registered in the final voter lists compiled by the

Independent Election Commission

(IEC).



The

parliamentary election, which will be overseen by the

IEC,

has

1,634 candidates running for

local and general constituencies.



For the general list, under

political

party and alliance lists, there are 697 candidates-505 men and 192 women. In the local constituencies, 937 candidates are running, including 747 men and 190 women.

The Independent Election Commission is responsible for supervising and managing all stages of the elections, while the executive authority's role is limited to providing logistical and security support to ensure the smooth running of the process.

A total of 172 lists are competing in local constituencies, while 25 lists are contesting the general party constituency.

The Kingdom is divided into 18 electoral districts as per the 2022 Elections Law, under which the 2024 elections, having in total

1,649

voting and ballot counting

centres.



More than 61

organisations, including around 700 observers, will monitor the elections, including

international monitoring missions, embassy representatives, and independent local and international oversight institutions.

The Public Security Directorate

(PSD)

has confirmed

"full readiness"

to ensure elections

areconducted

according to the highest standards.



The PSD said

that it

had

deployed more than 54,000 officers, along with thousands of technical systems, equipment, vehicles, and supportive machinery, to ensure the success of the parliamentary elections.