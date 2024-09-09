Jordanians Flock To Polling Stations To Elect Their Representatives In 20Th Lower House

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Jordanians
will head to
polling centres on Tuesday
to elect
their representatives in
the 20th Lower
House of Parliament.
A total of
5,115,219 eligible
voters have been registered in the final voter lists compiled by the
Independent Election Commission
(IEC).
The
parliamentary election, which will be overseen by the
IEC,
has
1,634 candidates running for
local and general constituencies.
For the general list, under
political
party and alliance lists, there are 697 candidates-505 men and 192 women. In the local constituencies, 937 candidates are running, including 747 men and 190 women.
The Independent Election Commission is responsible for supervising and managing all stages of the elections, while the executive authority's role is limited to providing logistical and security support to ensure the smooth running of the process.
A total of 172 lists are competing in local constituencies, while 25 lists are contesting the general party constituency.
The Kingdom is divided into 18 electoral districts as per the 2022 Elections Law, under which the 2024 elections, having in total
1,649
voting and ballot counting
centres.
More than 61
organisations, including around 700 observers, will monitor the elections, including
international monitoring missions, embassy representatives, and independent local and international oversight institutions.
The Public Security Directorate
(PSD)
has confirmed
"full readiness"
to ensure elections
areconducted
according to the highest standards.
The PSD said
that it
had
deployed more than 54,000 officers, along with thousands of technical systems, equipment, vehicles, and supportive machinery, to ensure the success of the parliamentary elections.
