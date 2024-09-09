AIADMK Leaders To Discuss Strategy For Protest Against 'Deteriorating' Law And Order In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS ) The AIADMK will hold a high-level meeting of its senior leaders at the party headquarters here on Tuesday to chalk out the strategy for protests against the "deteriorating law and order" situation in Tamil Nadu.

According to party sources, the AIADMK is planning a series of agitations across the state and the party's senior leadership will finalise the strategy and dates for it during Tuesday's meeting.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has recently lashed out DMK-led state over the "increasing incidents of crimes and back-to-back murders" in the state.

On September 8, six murder incidents were reported in the state, after which Palaniswami hit out at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, claiming that the CM was busy in photoshoots in the US without having any concern about the trauma faced by the people of the state who voted him to power.

Palaniswami on Monday said that the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state is the result of the poor management of the Home Department by CM Stalin.

Citing recent murder state BSP chief K. Armstrong's murder, the former CM also said that even politicians have "no security" in Tamil Nadu.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK ) founder S. Ramadoss has also criticised the ruling DMK over the law and order situation in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the PMK leader said that most of the murders are taking place under the influence of alcohol and drugs and demanded the state government to take strong measures to curb crime.