Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Wisdomtree And Franklin And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) and Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

On August 6, 2024, WisdomTree disclosed that it had received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) advising the Company that the SEC has made a“preliminary determination” to file an enforcement action“alleging violations of certain provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws.”

On this news, WisdomTree's stock price fell $0.25, or 2.5%, to close at $9.76 per share on August 6, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)

On August 21, 2024, Franklin subsidiary Western Asset Management Company issued a press release announcing that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech“is on a leave of absence, effective immediately” after“receiv[ing] a Wells Notice from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission”. That same day, Bloomberg reported that“[f]ederal prosecutors in New York are investigating whether a Western Asset Management executive allocated winning trades to favored accounts, as part of a criminal probe into a practice known as 'cherry-picking.'”

On this news, Franklin's stock price fell $2.84 per share, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

