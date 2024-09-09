Somalia’S Crackdown On Somaliland Recognition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move, Somalia has issued an ultimatum to companies operating within its borders. By September 1, 2024, all firms must revise their information to reflect Somaliland as part of Somalia, not an independent entity.



This directive stems from Somalia's of Commerce and Industry, citing the country's provisional constitution. The order specifically targets money transfer agencies like Paysii, Dahabshil, and Jubba Express.



Ethiopian faced scrutiny for labeling Somaliland as a separate destination. The Somali Civil Authority warned airlines to cease referring to cities like Hargeisa as distinct from Somalia.



The crackdown follows a controversial memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland in January 2024.



This agreement potentially grants Ethiopia coastal access in exchange for recognizing Somaliland's independence.







Mogadishu vehemently opposes this deal, viewing it as a threat to Somalia 's territorial integrity. The government has protested at international forums, accusing Ethiopia of attempting to dismember Somalia.

Somaliland's Diplomatic Standoff

Somaliland, however, maintains its right to enter international agreements independently. Ismail Shirwac, a Somaliland official, argues that Somalia should address Somaliland's concerns rather than quarrel with Ethiopia.



This dispute has regional implications. Somalia previously severed diplomatic ties with Kenya and Guinea for engaging with Somaliland as an independent entity.



While no sovereign state officially recognizes Somaliland, it continues to form strategic partnerships. The current situation puts these relationships at risk.



Ethiopian Airlines and Flydubai have already complied with Somalia's demands, changing their references to Somaliland destinations. This compliance came after threats to revoke landing rights.



The conflict highlights the complex dynamics in the Horn of Africa. It underscores the challenges of balancing territorial claims, economic interests, and regional stability.



As the September 1 deadline approaches, the international community watches closely. The outcome may shape future diplomatic and economic relations in this volatile region.

