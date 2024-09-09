The Rocky Road For Crypto Etfs In Asia: A Tale Of Caution And Potential

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Asia, particularly in Hong Kong, was met with great anticipation earlier this year.



However, these have faced significant challenges in attracting investors and generating positive returns.



The lukewarm reception highlights the complex interplay of volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and investor sentiment in the rapidly evolving landscape.

Hong Kong's Pioneering Move and Subsequent Challenges

In April 2024, Hong Kong became the first Asian hub to approve spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, following the United States' lead in January.



Six such ETFs were launched by major asset managers, including China Asset Management (ChinaAMC ), Harvest Global Investments, and Bosera International, in collaboration with HashKey.







However, the performance of these ETFs has been disappointing. As of August 31, 2024, all six funds posted negative returns:







Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF: -4.65%



ChinaAMC Bitcoin ETF: -6.69%



Harvest Bitcoin Spot ETF: -6.86%



Harvest Ether Spot ETF: -20.20%



ChinaAMC Ether ETF: -20.76%

Bosera HashKey Ether ETF: -20.87%







A survey by Nomura Holdings found that 54% of Japanese institutional investors intend to invest in crypto assets over the next three years.



62% of surveyed investors in Japan see crypto assets as a diversification opportunity.

In Hong Kong, some analysts predict that up to $25 billion in new demand could be unleashed by spot Bitcoin ETFs.







The upcoming U.S. presidential election in November 2024 is seen as a potential catalyst for crypto markets, with different candidates perceived as having varying stances on digital asset regulation.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions, including potential interest rate cuts, could impact investor appetite for crypto assets and related ETFs.



In addition, recent volatility in cryptocurrency markets and broader economic uncertainties contribute to this poor performance.Investor Sentiment and Market DynamicsThe crypto market's volatility has been a significant factor in the tepid response to these ETFs.Bitcoin, for instance, has experienced wild price swings throughout 2024, despite posting year-to-date gains of around 24% as of early September.Desmond Yong, a blockchain industry professional, noted the lack of interest among conference attendees in Taiwan. He suggested that the industry may have overhyped the potential of crypto ETFs.Other experts echo this sentiment, noting that many crypto enthusiasts prefer owning digital assets directly rather than investing in ETFs.Regulatory Landscape Across AsiaWhile Hong Kong has taken a progressive stance on crypto ETFs, other Asian financial centers have been more cautious.The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has not approved crypto ETFs for retail investors, stating that digital payment tokens are not permitted investments for retail collective investment schemes.The Financial Services Agency has been hesitant to amend investment trust laws to allow for crypto ETFs.The country is set to implement the Virtual Asset User Protection Act in July 2024, potentially paving the way for more crypto-friendly regulations.The country has approved some crypto ETFs , following a similar path to the United States.Institutional Interest and Future ProspectsDespite the current challenges, there are signs of growing institutional interest in crypto investments across Asia:Global context and U.S. influenceGlobal trends, especially developments in the United States, heavily influence the performance and adoption of crypto ETFs in Asia.ConclusionThe initial reception of crypto ETFs in Asia has been cooler than expected. However, the market is still in its early stages.As regulatory frameworks evolve and institutional interest grows, the landscape for crypto investment products in Asia may change significantly.However, challenges such as market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and competition from direct crypto investments remain significant hurdles. These issues continue to impede the widespread adoption of crypto ETFs in the region.