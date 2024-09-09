UK Launches Three Strategic Reviews To Strengthen Global Impact And Expertise

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – Foreign Secretary David Lammy, on Monday, announced three strategic reviews to help reconnect Britain and deliver the UK government's missions internationally.

Three appointed external experts will look at:



The UK's global impact;

How to maximise the benefits of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office's (FCDO) joint integrated development model in our development work; Our economic capability in diplomacy.

The reviews will underpin a continued drive to bolster our reputation and relationships overseas and help to inform the department's international approach in a changing world.

Foreign secretary Lammy, said:

“From day one I have been clear that we will deliver a pragmatic approach to both diplomacy and development, restoring our reputation overseas and drawing on expertise to help us navigate the great threats and opportunities of today. These reviews will help us shape our strategy to increase the UK's global impact, build growth internationally and ensure development and diplomacy work hand in hand. I want to thank the external experts for their efforts as we work together to reconnect Britain for our security and growth at home.”

Professor Ngaire Woods, Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government and Professor of Global Economic Governance at the University of Oxford, will lead the review on the UK's global impact – identifying ways to enhance relationships with both new and longstanding international partners in pursuit of shared objectives, and ensure we are well prepared to assess and act on geo-political opportunities and shifts.

Baroness Minouche Shafik, former permanent secretary of the department for international development and deputy governor of the Bank of England, will consider how to maximise the UK's combined diplomatic and development expertise in its international development work. The review will also look at how we modernise the UK's development offer in a rapidly changing global context, and ensure the UK has the right capabilities to deliver for the future.

Sir Martin Donnelly, former permanent secretary of the department for international trade and the department for business, innovation and skills, will identify ways to ensure that UK jobs and growth are at the heart of our foreign policy including by assessing FCDO's role in developing international economic partnerships, supporting trade and investment shaping international rules and recommending changes to FCDO's economic diplomacy capability.

Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds, said:

“A credible, clear and effective development policy is key to delivering this government's mission to create a world free from poverty on a liveable planet. The review we're launching today will help in that mission, ensuring we bring together the best of UK skills and capability to deliver a modern approach to international development based on genuine respect and partnership.”

“The reviewers will be supported by government officials both within the FCDO and other government departments to ensure they are able to deliver an informed assessment, including working closely with the department of business and Trade to maximise the impact of our collective capability overseas.

“The outcomes of these reviews are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, with further work on the development review continuing into early 2025. They will ensure that the FCDO remains at the cutting edge of diplomacy and international development. We will communicate a summary of the review findings upon their conclusion,” said UK.

