Anteriad Unveils 2024 B2B Marketing Outlook For APAC: Data Confidence Is The Key To Success

Rye Brook, NY, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, in collaboration with Ascend2, has released its“2024 B2B Marketing Outlook for APAC: The Data Confidence Divide", which provides insights into the priorities and performance of APAC B2B marketers as well as marketers in North America and Europe. APAC is considered the highest growth opportunity for B2B marketing globally, putting a spotlight on the current and future trends in the region.

In the new report, Anteriad uncovered the trends unique to APAC as well as the opportunities that B2B marketers have to succeed. Despite macro-forecasts, the study found that APAC Marketers are a cautious group. They lag behind their European peers in their expectations of growth in 2024 but are ahead of the US, with 38% expecting a significant increase in revenue in 2024. Hopefully confident, 31% of APAC B2B marketers expect a significant increase in marketing budget, compared to only 16% of global B2B marketers in 2023.

While other markets consider data quality their top challenge, 67% APAC B2B marketers cite integrating technology to be their top challenge. In the region, 72% of marketers report that reaching the right audience is a top challenge as they work to create continuity in the buying journey. And the APAC buying journey is changing dramatically, with 71% of APAC marketers saying they saw an increase in the use of social media in research and decision making by their target audience. APAC B2B marketers share the same priority as their global peers to increase data quality.

55% of B2B marketers are working on expanding their audience to new demographics and market segments in 2024.

60% of APAC marketers feel that generative AI can have a positive impact on innovation and consistency.

42% of APAC marketers are using 4 or more different channels in a typical marketing campaign

Globally, multichannel marketers are seeing benefits like more revenue and pipeline growth, plus reaching audiences across channels may allow marketers to tailor more engaging and authentic messaging.

The report also looks at specific APAC B2B marketer segments including Authenticity Acrobats, who prioritize authenticity in their brand marketing and Pipeline Powerhouses, who expect a significant increase in lead pipeline in 2024.

“B2B marketers in APAC are more optimistic in 2024 than last year, with a higher number expecting revenue increases and budget increases. We are seeing similar themes of success at a global level, propelled by a universal focus on data quality as a top priority. Data is the foundation for many core B2B marketing strategies and Anteriad is a trusted partner for marketers across all major markets,” said Peter Larkin, Chief Revenue Officer at Anteriad.“In APAC, B2B marketers are seeing success with multichannel campaigns, intent targeting and in prioritizing authenticity, similar to their peers in other regions. This report uncovers the specific tactics that are most successful in each region and where there are new opportunities for growth.”

